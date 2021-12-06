ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Ailey’ Filmmaker on How Late Legendary Dancer Became the Narrator of His Own Doc

By Scott Huver
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pplab_0dFTrLEu00

While the trailblazing work of choreographer Alvin Ailey has been duly celebrated, Ailey himself has been less explored — until now, with Jamila Wignot ’s doc Ailey . The filmmaker has been a fan since college, “but I didn’t know very much about the man behind the company’s dance works or vision,” she says. “The film was an incredible opportunity to immerse myself in Ailey’s story of becoming — to live in his skin and hopefully channel the memories, experiences, drive, and vision that animate his work.”

Alvin Ailey was a dancer, choreographer and activist who founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and his choreography “Revelations” is one of the most performed ballets in the world. He died from an AIDS-related illness on Dec. 1, 1989 at the age of 58.

The director of the Neon film knew she would have a wealth of visually stunning historical footage to draw from throughout such a storied career, which she strove to balance with more intimate explorations of everyday life during Ailey’s era. “It was going to be such a rich experience to work with dance material, both the original photography we captured of Rennie Harris’ rehearsal process for Lazarus — an amazing dance that I hope people will be able to see in a live performance — as well as explore new ways to harness archival materials of dance as well as documents of everyday Black life,” she explains.

Audio recorded during the final year of his life makes Ailey very present as, in essence, the film’s narrator. “In listening to the tapes Ailey conducted in the last year of his life, he articulates how much his commitment to dance required of him,” says Wignot. “He sacrificed, he says, everything. We weren’t interested in presenting that as an ode to martyrdom, but rather as a reminder of the context in which he was creating his work and to resurrect the human being at the center of this legacy.”

Wignot says that she faced different challenges in the making of the film “depending on the day,” but she found that a significant hurdle came in navigating significant pieces that, at least on the surface, seemed to be missing from the choreographer’s life.

“Artistically, it was coming to grips with some of the absences in Ailey’s life, his lack of intimate relationships, romantic and otherwise,” she explained. “There was an impulse, in the early days, to make sense of that by assigning it to something concrete: his mother, his poverty, his sexuality, his race. Ultimately, it was everything — and the most important part was to present a portrait that complicated Ailey by presenting his duality.

“Ailey was alive to the world around him and was a person with something to say; about Black people, about people in general, about self-love and self-acceptance,” says Wignot. “Those were themes that course through all of his work — a message that we need as his audience, but that he also needed.”

The filmmaker adds: “What that came down to, fundamentally, was being in the rehearsal room. Those are my favorite scenes: Alvin Ailey at work, taking a body or two, as he says, and carving the space to say something about our human condition, or being in the rehearsal room bearing witness to works in the making, bodies in motion, striving for the heights of expression. That was the sacred space and the essence of Alvin Ailey.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Bono, ‘Sing 2’ Writer-Director Garth Jennings Unlock the Power of Singing in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’ Podcast

Music icon Bono and writer-director Garth Jennings are featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen, during which they discuss Universal and Illumination Entertainment’s upcoming animated feature Sing 2 and the power of music. The sequel to Jennings’ 2016 crowd-pleaser features U2 classics like “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and a new original song from the band, titled “Your Song Saved My Life.” The film, which hits theaters Dec. 22, has a voice cast that includes return players Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. In his first role in an animated film, Bono plays Clay...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Legend, Harvey Mason Jr. Team for Modern, Movie Musical Take on ‘Phantom of the Opera’

The Phantom of the Opera is back inside Universal’s heart. The studio is tackling a reimagining of its famous cinematic horror story with a modern musical update, picking up a spec titled Phantom by John Fusco. Emmy- and Grammy-nominated producer Harvey Mason Jr. and singer-songwriter slash EGOT recipient John Legend will produce alongside Mike Jackson, Legend’s partner at production banner Get Lifted Film Co. The company’s Ty Stiklorius will executive produce. Phantom of the Opera, written in 1909 and 1910 by Gaston Leroux, told the tale of a masked murderer who stalks a Paris opera house and tragically falls in love with a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

President Joe Biden to Appear on ‘Tonight Show’ in First Late-Night Interview Since Campaign

President Joe Biden is set to visit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday, marking his first late-night appearance since taking office. On Thursday, the NBC show’s Twitter account posted a brief video of host Fallon announcing the interview, which will be conducted virtually. “Guys, we have a big announcement for tomorrow night’s show,” Fallon shared. “The 46th president of the United States joins me for his first late-night appearance since taking office. President Joe Biden is on The Tonight Show tomorrow night!” Biden’s most recent Tonight Show appearance was a virtual sit-down that aired in April 2020, amid the presidential campaign. His...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Forward

In a heartbreaking and inspiring new film, the soul of an actress — and the lives she touched — lives on

In equal measure a valentine to his late wife, a tribute to her as an actor, director and writer on the cusp of a serious career, and an exploration of personal grief, “Adrienne” is a skillful, almost seamless film and a notable debut for director Andy Ostroy. The 90-minute documentary could easily have slipped into an uncomfortable bit of exhibitionism — after all, Adrienne Shelly, the film’s subject, was the victim of a grisly and much-publicized murder — but Ostroy recounts the horrors with restraint and dignity.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Ailey
Person
Rennie Harris
heyuguys.com

Trailer for documentary ‘Ailey’ drops

Dogwoof has debuted a trailer for the documentary on visionary dance artist ‘Ailey.’. Alvin Ailey was a visionary artist who found salvation through dance. Directed by Jamila Wignot, the celebrated documentary is an immersive profile of ground-breaking and influential choreographer, founder of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. The documentary captures the brilliant and enigmatic man who, when confronted by a world that refused to embrace him, was determined to build one that would.
THEATER & DANCE
Vogue Magazine

Alvin Ailey Dancer Chalvar Monteiro Shares How Growing His Hair Taught Him Patience and Integrity

Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week, they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
HAIR CARE
theplaylist.net

‘Adrienne’ Review: Andy Ostroy’s Doc Is A Remarkably Personal Introduction To An Underappreciated Filmmaker

Like most who discovered the work of actor/writer/director Adrienne Shelly, I first noticed her in the breakout 2007 film “Waitress,” a (literally) confectious film starring a pre-“Americans” Keri Russell as the most decent woman ever to begin an affair. While technically Shelly’s third directorial feature, “Waitress” announced a bold — and, more importantly, humane — filmmaker who may have trafficked in the pretensive whimsy of early aughts Sundance dramas, but also overcame those limitations through sheer force of personality. That film both announced, and tragically bookended, a burgeoning career that saw Shelly move from ‘90s sexpot to Hal Hartley collaborator and, finally, an indie force in her own right with shocking speed. Her murder in 2006, merely three months before “Waitress’ had its premiere, at the age of 40, not only sent shockwaves through the indie film community but also unfolded with the types of twists and turns typically reserved for an episode of “Law and Order.”
MOVIES
WHIO Dayton

Lina Wertmüller, legendary Italian filmmaker, dies at 93

ROME, Italy — Pioneering Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to be nominated for an Academy Award for directing, has died at 93. Wertmüller died overnight in Rome surrounded by her family, according to Italian press reports. Lina Wertmüller worked first in a puppet show before...
ROME, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Photography#Neon
uiowa.edu

I Became a Dancer and a Model in Two Weeks and Here’s How it Went

By the time you read this, Thanksgiving break should have just ended, and you’re stuffed on turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing (my personal favorite!). Plus, you should be getting ready for the end of the semester along with a nice, long, and well-deserved, winter break. But if you’re like me, before we can enjoy warm cups of hot chocolate, reading by the fireplace, and unwrapping gifts with loved ones, you have a good number of finals to sift through. And if you’re also like me, and have three final portfolios for your creative writing classes due at the same time, you’re going to find a way to procrastinate it.
IOWA CITY, IA
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Atlantic

How Leisure Time Became Work

When Jon Schneider watches Saturday Night Live, he doesn’t just tune into NBC at 11:30 p.m. eastern on Saturdays. He also takes notes on his laptop, and as soon as the episode ends, at about one in the morning, he goes live on his YouTube account to discuss the sketches for a small but dedicated following. During the week, he rewatches every sketch and tracks show-related data on a spreadsheet, including the number of appearances each cast member made.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
petapixel.com

How Filmmakers Recreated and Parodied an Iconic ‘Matrix’ Scene

With a new Matrix movie coming out this month, Unplug Productions and its creative director Isaac Alvarez decided to recreate the iconic “red pill, blue pill” scene with a fun twist, and share how they made it all come together. Founded in 2019 by Isaac Alvarez, Unplug Productions is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
womenandhollywood.com

Audra McDonald to Narrate and EP New Doc About Whitney Houston

Audra McDonald is paying tribute to The Voice. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning actress and singer is set to narrate and executive produce “Whitney in Focus,” a doc about Whitney Houston. Deadline broke the news. Based on “Young Whitney,” an upcoming book about the “I Will Always Love You” singer...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

How Gayle King Became Best Friends With Oprah

Gayle King competes on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt. The CBS News host reflects on her interview with R. Kelly, shares stories from her long friendship with Oprah Winfrey, explains the stresses and enjoyments of working in live television, and much more. Host: Kyle Brandt. Guest: Gayle King. Producers: Arjuna...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“I’ve Always Said That the Tone Is New York”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez and Showrunner John Hoffman

On Dec. 1, via a three-way selfie, Steve Martin’s Twitter account confirmed that the cast of Only Murders in the Building was back at work on their New York set. Martin, joined by longtime pal Martin Short and new collaborator Selena Gomez, are now shooting the second season. But a few days prior to their reunion, they were joined by showrunner John Hoffman and THR‘s Mikey O’Connell for a conversation with THR Presents, powered by Vision Media, about making their Hulu breakout hit and the tricky balancing act of creating a comedic murder mystery. “The tones of this show are vast, and...
TV SERIES
ARTnews

Derrick Adams Create Scenes of Black Joy Through Formalism

Derrick Adams’s studio in a partially converted Brooklyn warehouse is a bright, tidy space: white walls, a pair of white sofas. In September, a painting hanging on one of the walls is a peephole into another world altogether: a museum gallery is decked out for a party. There are balloons, and a “Happy Birthday” banner. On the museum wall, in this tableau, is a painting of the movie poster for Mr. Soul, the 2018 documentary about groundbreaking TV producer and talk show host Ellis Haizlip and his program SOUL!, which ran on public television from 1968 to 1973, and threw...
VISUAL ART
People

Arthur Ashe's Brother Johnnie Says Doc About Tennis Icon Explores How He Succeeded 'on His Terms'

Almost three decades after Arthur Ashe's death, his brother Johnnie Ashe can still see the impact the tennis icon made on the sports world. "He realized that he had a responsibility to be the best that he could be, no matter what the circumstances, but he wanted to do it on his terms," Johnnie tells PEOPLE. "And quite frankly, I think that's a lesson in itself. Be the best that you can be, but do it on your terms."
TENNIS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy