Please Enable JavaScript

Public Safety

Green Industry Pros
 2 days ago

Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
iheart.com

Woman Flying Into Dallas Has $100,000-Plus In Cash Seized

A woman traveling from Chicago has more than $100,000 in cash seized at Dallas Love Field. She has not been charged with a crime or even suspected of a crime, but police seized it and it will be subject to the civil asset forfeiture process. So in other words, the...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

DB Cooper hijacked a plane, stole a pile of cash, and vanished. Fifty years on, a ‘hero’ flight attendant speaks out

On 24 November 1971, a man boarded a flight to Seattle, Washington, from Portland, Oregon. His plane ticket – bought with cash – identified him as Dan Cooper, though that later turned out to be a fake name.Shortly after 3pm, the man handed a stewardess a note indicating that he had a bomb in his briefcase and demanding that she sit with him. According to the FBI’s account of the story, “the stunned stewardess did as she was told. … Soon, she was walking a new note to the captain of the plane that demanded four parachutes and $200,000 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father and stepmum ‘left disabled toddler to starve to death’

A father and stepmother have been charged with murder after the death of a four-year-old child with Downs Syndrome in Australia last year.Willow Dunn was found dead by police in her Brisbane home on May 25 in “extremely confronting” conditions, but is believed to have died two days before.Her father, Mark James Dunn, and stepmother, Shannon Leigh White, each face one count of murder and another of child cruelty.At Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, it was heard the four-year-old was found with deep pressure sores - thought to be caused by prolonged time without movement - and her body appeared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Arrests over drug-soaked paper prison plot

Two men arrested during dawn raids are suspected of plotting to supply drug-soaked paper to prison inmates. A series of letters have been posted to 10 prisons containing sheets of writing paper soaked in a solution of synthetic drugs like mamba or spice, police said. The letters were intended for...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
The Independent

Skull found in California garden leads police to homemade guillotine in house being used by drugs gang

California police have concluded that a man died by suicide using a homemade guillotine after a human skull was found in the bushes at a home in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco. The head of Robert Enger was found in March. He had reportedly built the guillotine using a large metal spike instead of a sharp blade, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. According to police, Mr Enger was beheaded after his death by a man who law enforcement alleged moved into the home. The local paper reported that Robert Melvin Ross III pleaded no contest to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

California Couple Sues When Their Home Was Appraised for $500,000 More When Appraiser Thought Homeowner Was White

A Black couple from Northern California are suing an appraisal company for wildly undervaluing their home by nearly half a million dollars. The North Bay Business Journal reports Paul and Tenisha Tate-Austin bought their home in Marin City in 2016 for $550,000. The lawsuit states that they spent $400,000 over the next two years in home improvements.
CALIFORNIA STATE

