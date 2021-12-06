ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Prince William on morning dance parties and the one song his kids agree on

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William’s children start their day with a dance party — and some sibling rivalry. “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed in an episode of “Time to Walk” by Apple Fitness. “And I have to, now,...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
CELEBRITIES
Ashe County's Newspaper

Prince William struggled with mental health during air ambulance work

Prince William struggled with his mental health during his time as an air ambulance pilot. The Duke of Cambridge - who launched the Blue Light Together scheme on Thursday (11.25.21), which provides a package of mental health support for workers in the emergency services - has spoken to emergency responders and discussed how the job impacted on their mental wellbeing, and revealed he had troubles of his own when he worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance between 2015 and 2017.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Shakira
Person
Prince William
Hello Magazine

Prince William enjoys rare night out at star-studded Christmas party

Prince William excused himself from bedtime duties on Wednesday and enjoyed a night out at a star-studded Christmas party that took place at private members' club Oswald's in London. The royal, 39, was back home soon though, as he was pictured looking happy and dapper in a grey suit in...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Prince William Reveals The Song Charlotte, George And Louis Go 'Crazy' Over

Prince William got especially candid on what mornings are like in his household, during an episode for the Apple Fitness+ series “Time To Walk,” which was released on Monday. The Duke of Cambridge explained how he navigates the “massive” fights that generally take place in the mornings when his children...
WORLD
In Style

Prince William Is Still Cringing Over That One Time He Sang with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi

Even royals have embarrassing moments from time to time, and Prince William has one that he's still having a hard time erasing from his memory a whole decade later. During a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series, William remembered when Taylor Swift brought him up on stage for an impromptu sing-along to Jon Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" for a charity event at Kensington Palace back in 2013, and he's still cringing just at the thought of it. "I can't believe I'm actually telling this story," he began, according to People. "When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, 'That's it. My job is done. I'll get a dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat to some people, and, you know, I'm off-duty a little bit now.' Little did I think what was going to happen next."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Parties#Dance Party#Morning Dance#British Royal Family#Apple Fitness
Z94

Prince William Says AC/DC Is the ‘Best Tonic for a Monday Morning’

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and second in line of succession to the British Throne, recently proclaimed his love for AC/DC during Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk series. The Apple Fitness+'s Time To Walk series is designed to encourage Apple Watch for Fitness+ subscribers to walk more often. Prince...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
imdb.com

Prince William Recalls Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Morning Fights Over Music

It's a mini royal rumpus every morning at the house of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Speaking on an upcoming Dec. 6 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk audio walking series, recorded this past spring, the Duke of Cambridge and future heir to the throne offered a rare glimpse into his and his wife's life at home with children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. "What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," William said, according to Town & Country magazine. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning....
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William to share a new family photo next month?

The Queen will reportedly host the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Sandringham for Christmas this year, after celebrating separately in 2020 due to the pandemic. While the royal family's festive plans are still to be confirmed, one thing we can look forward to is their annual Christmas card photos.
WORLD
charlottestar.com

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school. People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness's Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on...
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

Kate Middleton asked her friends to call her by a different name

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been affectionately known by the public as Kate and Wills almost since the day they met at university back in the early noughties. But according to royal insiders, Kate hasn't always been fond of her nickname, and at one point instead preferred to be called by her full name, which is Catherine.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy