The Best Films of 2021

By Owen Gleiberman, Peter Debruge
Variety
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the way the world does everything, from washing one’s hands to watching movies. Before the outbreak, the aptly named “No Time To Die” was supposed to open on April 10, 2020. By the time it finally reached screens more than 18...

The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Christmas Movie Of All Time

The Christmas holiday has often been a lucrative period for movies. Movies like “Sherlock Holmes” (2009) have done particularly well, as people with a few days off flock to theaters. But, there are two kinds of Christmas movies, and those released on Christmas are one of these. The other is films made about Christmas that […]
MOVIES
WGNtv.com

Best New Year’s movies on Blu-ray

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are many reasons for taking in a movie during New Year’s Eve night with all manner of films that can fit your purposes. Whether you want to watch them alone or with a loved one or friends or perhaps to sync a moment with the exact change to the next year, there are plenty of excellent options.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sergei Loznitza’s ‘Mr Landsbergis’ wins best film at IDFA 2021

Karim Kassem’s ‘Octopus’ won best film in the Envision Competition. Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitza’s Mr Landsbergis has won the €15,000 best film award of the International Competition at International Documentary Film Fesival Amsterdam (IDFA) tonight (Thursday November 25). The four-hour documentary is about inspirational Lithuanian political leader Vytautas Landsbergis, who...
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Who Directed The World's Best Poker Films?

When it comes to a film's success, a lot hinges on the quality of the director. A poor director can squander even the best of scripts or the most talented of casts. But a strong director can make magic even without the benefit of fundamentally great material. One of the...
GAMBLING
Vulture

Encanto Is the Best Disney Animated Film Since Frozen

We already know that Walt Disney Animation’s Encanto will probably be turned into a Broadway musical at some point, but watching the early scenes in Jared Bush and Byron Howard’s film, you might find yourself wondering whether that Broadway show already exists. Everything from the sets to the dance numbers feels like it must have originated on a stage. When characters sing, they sing to the camera: frontal, direct, with big gestures seemingly intended for a live audience. The central setting, a sentient house where the floorboards and roof tiles and staircases and window shutters magically throb and flutter and flap about on their own, feels ready-made for some crafty production designer to work their mechanical-theater wizardry. We can even hear the actors taking a breath before belting out passages from one of composer Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Original Cast Album–friendly tunes. There’s an eager to please–ness to the first half of Encanto that feels odd, maybe even off — a theater-kid energy that can at times be overbearing and artificial.
MOVIES
kion546.com

NBR Awards name ‘Licorice Pizza’ its best film of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has been named the best film of the year by the National Board of Review. Anderson also won best director and the film’s stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman picked up awards for their breakthrough performances. The board is an organization comprised of film enthusiasts, academics and film professionals. Both Will Smith, who won for best actor, and Aunjanue Ellis, as best supporting actress, won for their performances in the Richard Williams drama “King Richard.” Best actress went to newcomer Rachel Zegler for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” The awards will be handed out Jan. 11.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
Screendaily

Germany’s ‘Dear Thomas’ wins best film at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Andreas Kleinert’s German drama Dear Thomas has been awarded the Grand Prix at the 2021 Black Nights Film Festival, held in the Estonian capital of Tallinn. The black-and-white historical biopic follows the struggles of East German author and filmmaker Thomas Brasch, played by Albrecht Schuch who was also named best actor at Black Nights’ closing ceremony on Saturday evening (November 27).
MOVIES
WSB Radio

New York film critics name 'Drive My Car' best film of 2021

NEW YORK — (AP) — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday named "Drive My Car," Ryusuke Hamaguchi's intimate three-hour epic and Haruki Murakami's short story adaptation, the best film of the year. Hamaguchi's film, about a widowed actor played by Hidetoshi Nishijima, has been widely hailed since its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gearjunkie.com

The Best Outdoor Documentaries and Films on HBO

Looking for movies to add to your watch list? Want something with a dose of outdoor adventure? Check out the best outdoor documentaries on HBO now. With streaming video services everywhere these days, getting inspiration is just a click away. Here are five of our favorite outdoor sport, wilderness expedition, and adventure documentaries, all streaming on HBO now.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Best Charlie Chaplin Movies for Classic Film Beginners

Showtime will debut the in-depth documentary The Real Charlie Chaplin later this month, an exploratory secret history of one of the most influential and important figures in film history. Chaplin’s real life was riddled with controversies and scandals. He’s a figure that’s both worth celebrating for his achievements in filmmaking and promotion of anti-fascism without lionizing due to his scandalous real life relationships.
MOVIES
wxhc.com

National Board of Review names Will Smith Best Actor, Rachel Zegler Best Actress, and ‘Licorice Pizza’ Best Film for 2021

The National Board of Review, which annually acknowledges excellence in film in a variety of categories, has announced its picks for its 2021 honorees, with its top awards going to Will Smith in the Best Actor category for King Richard, Rachel Zegler as Best Actress for West Side Story, and Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza named Best Film.
MOVIES
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Collider

Hammer Films Forms Studio to Restore Classics and Make New Films

Despite Halloween having passed nearly a month ago, Hammer Films certainly aren’t letting up on the scares. As one of the most iconic horror labels in Hollywood history, Hammer has birthed the careers of stars like Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, and shepherded in a new age of fear at the movies — and now, they’re getting a bit of a facelift. Variety reports that the label has sealed a deal with the U.K.-based Network Distributing to form Hammer Studios Ltd., a partnership that will allow for the restoration of Hammer’s entire back catalog, as well as the development of new projects.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2022 Oscar Predictions: BEST ACTRESS (November)

Like Best Actor, Best Actress is packed full of previous nominees and former winners in a very high stakes game that could be upset by at least one, if not two, ingenues; one with reviews to put her there and one yet to be seen but starring in an adaptation of one of the winningest films in Oscar history.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Adrienne’ Review: Andy Ostroy’s Doc Is A Remarkably Personal Introduction To An Underappreciated Filmmaker

Like most who discovered the work of actor/writer/director Adrienne Shelly, I first noticed her in the breakout 2007 film “Waitress,” a (literally) confectious film starring a pre-“Americans” Keri Russell as the most decent woman ever to begin an affair. While technically Shelly’s third directorial feature, “Waitress” announced a bold — and, more importantly, humane — filmmaker who may have trafficked in the pretensive whimsy of early aughts Sundance dramas, but also overcame those limitations through sheer force of personality. That film both announced, and tragically bookended, a burgeoning career that saw Shelly move from ‘90s sexpot to Hal Hartley collaborator and, finally, an indie force in her own right with shocking speed. Her murder in 2006, merely three months before “Waitress’ had its premiere, at the age of 40, not only sent shockwaves through the indie film community but also unfolded with the types of twists and turns typically reserved for an episode of “Law and Order.”
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Variety

AMPAS Announces Animated, Documentary and International Features Eligible for Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the eligibility lists for animated, documentary and international feature, set to have another very competitive year. There are 26 animated features eligible for this year’s awards, although some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release in order to fulfill the requirement with all category rules. Out of these features, five will be nominated by the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch of the Academy. Other Academy members outside the respective area can opt in to participate with a minimum viewing requirement in order to be eligible to vote....
MOVIES

