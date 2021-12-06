The Best Films of 2021

Like most who discovered the work of actor/writer/director Adrienne Shelly, I first noticed her in the breakout 2007 film “Waitress,” a (literally) confectious film starring a pre-“Americans” Keri Russell as the most decent woman ever to begin an affair. While technically Shelly’s third directorial feature, “Waitress” announced a bold — and, more importantly, humane — filmmaker who may have trafficked in the pretensive whimsy of early aughts Sundance dramas, but also overcame those limitations through sheer force of personality. That film both announced, and tragically bookended, a burgeoning career that saw Shelly move from ‘90s sexpot to Hal Hartley collaborator and, finally, an indie force in her own right with shocking speed. Her murder in 2006, merely three months before “Waitress’ had its premiere, at the age of 40, not only sent shockwaves through the indie film community but also unfolded with the types of twists and turns typically reserved for an episode of “Law and Order.”
