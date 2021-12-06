ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS announces hiatus for time to 'recharge'

By Kalhan Rosenblatt
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperstar K-pop band BTS announced they will be taking an "extended period of rest" after their upcoming shows. The rest time, announced in a tweet on Sunday, is the group's second hiatus since 2019. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official...

www.today.com

justjaredjr.com

BTS is Taking a Break to Get 'Re-Inspired' & to 'Recharge'

BTS has made a very big announcement. The K-Pop band’s label announced on Sunday (December 5) that BTS will be taking a break. “We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019, after they complete their official scheduled events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ and the ’2021 Jingle Ball Tour,’” BTS‘ label Big Hit Music wrote on Twitter.
illinoisnewsnow.com

BTS announces “extended period of rest” for first time since 2019

After BTS gave fans “Permission to Dance,” they are hoping fans give them permission to take a break. On Sunday, the popular South Korean boy band announced they are planning to take an “extended period of rest.”. “BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2021 and 2021...
arcamax.com

After sold-out SoFi shows, BTS is taking a vacation to recharge for 'a new chapter'

LOS ANGELES — BTS has announced plans to take an “official extended period of rest” after playing Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium and iHeart Radio’s 2021 Jingle Ball tour. In a Sunday memo to fans titled “Announcement on BTS’ Vacation,” the group’s record label, Bighit Music, explained that band members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope are preparing for the release of a “new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” as well as a March concert appearance in their native Seoul, South Korea.
themusicuniverse.com

BTS announces second extended break

BTS has announced it’s once again taking an extended break, the second in the K-pop boy band’s history. The break is scheduled to begin following the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The sextet just wrapped BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, a four night stand at LA’s SoFi Stadium last week. The band, which initially took an extended break in 2019, decided to regroup in order to engage its fans during the pandemic.
ETOnline.com

BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.
US Magazine

BTS Is Taking Their 1st Break Since 2019: It’s a ‘Chance to Get Re-Inspired and Recharge’

BTS is taking a break — but it’s not a breakup. The K-Pop boy band announced that they are taking an “extended period of rest” after a busy year. Big Hit Music, the pop group’s managing group, shared the news via Twitter on Sunday, December 5, letting fans know that the group taking a much-deserved vacation after they “complete their official scheduled events,” including their upcoming 2021 Jingle Ball tour dates.
dallassun.com

BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles. BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation...
kpopstarz.com

BTS to Release 'Butter' Carol Remix + Announces Seoul Concerts in 2022

BTS will be releasing another remix for their hit track "Butter"! In addition, they reveal their plans for a concert in Seoul!. Keep on reading to know more. On December 3, KST, BTS' label, Big Hit Music, announced through the global fan community platform Weverse that the group will be releasing a new remix of "Butter" on the same day at 5 pm KST.
TODAY.com

Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

It’s Trendsday Wednesday on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, and Justin Sylvester joins Jenna Bush Hager with some big boy band news: K-pop superstars BTS are taking time off to recharge. He also talks about why stars such as John Legend like Las Vegas residencies so much: “They don’t want to be on the road anymore.”Dec. 8, 2021.
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
THEATER & DANCE
