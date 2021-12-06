ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

4 Names to Replace Alain Vigneault for the Flyers

By Mike Gill
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Philadelphia Flyers have fired head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien on Monday. The 60-year-old was in his third season in Philadelphia, after getting a 5-year deal in 2019 and was fired with an 8-10-4 record this season. Mike Yeo will be the interim coach for...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

AP source: Flyers fire Vigneault after 8 straight losses

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault following eight straight losses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the firing hadn’t been announced. There was no immediate word on an interim coach. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. After a promising first season in which Vigneault led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL’s restart bubble last year, the Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops this season.
NHL
Reporter

Busy schedule could have Vigneault, Flyers on edge

The Flyers are on one of their worst skids of recent years, at least in the time since ex-coach Dave Hakstol’s team went 10 games without a win four years ago. It is the current sick slide, which amid a lousy 4-1 loss to the Rangers Wednesday night reached seven games, that was on the tongue of general manager Chuck Fletcher last week, and that was prior to that loss to the Blueshirts.
NHL
6abc

Whirlwind day for Philadelphia Flyers, who fire coach Alain Vigneault, lose ninth straight game

The slumping Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news came a day after the Flyers were embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 23 games at 8-11-4. Philadelphia also fired assistant Michel Therrien, a former NHL head coach himself. Assistant Mike Yeo, however, was retained, and coached the Flyers in their Monday home game against theColorado Avalanche. Though a wide-ranging search might begin sooner than later, for now, general manager Chuck Fletcher is setting his sights on the here and now, and that starts with Yeo.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Flyers' Chuck Fletcher, Mike Yeo meet with media after Alain Vigneault's firing

The Philadelphia Flyers are the latest team to make a coaching change, dismissing Alain Vigneault in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher and interim head coach Mike Yeo will speak with the media to discuss the move, the team's recent on-ice struggles and the timeline for a permanent replacement behind the bench.
NHL
fastphillysports.com

FLYERS FLAILING, NEED SHAKE-UP: HOW ABOUT GIROUX, VIGNEAULT?

Most of the writers who cover the Flyers on a regular basis can charitably be described as fan boys. They’re just so pleased to covering the team that nothing discouraging is ever written. Unlike the coverage of the Sixers, who regularly still get slammed for everything — even The Process,...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers fire Vigneault because a ‘direction change’ needed

PHILADELPHIA – Chuck Fletcher has seen this happen before so he didn’t need a handbook to realize a change had to be made. Just a week after telling anyone who would listen the Flyers wouldn’t be making any changes until some of their key injured players returned, Fletcher did exactly that on Monday, firing head coach Alain Vigneault and naming assistant coach Mike Yeo as his interim replacement.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Reactions to the firing of Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien

Steve, Bill, and Eamon give their thoughts on the Philadelphia Flyers firing Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien. The guys also sound off on Mike Yeo being named interim coach, potential head coach hires, and Chuck Fletcher’s press conference comments.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Michel Therrien
Person
Rick Tocchet
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Mike Babcock
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
John Tortorella
Yardbarker

Flyers Clean House, Fire Vigneault and Therrien

Mike Yeo will be the Flyers coach tonight vs. the Colorado Avalanche in the second game of a back-to-back. NHL insider Frank Seravalli writes, “We’ll see where this goes, but my sense is Rick Tocchet will be high on Philadelphia’s candidate list.”. Vigneault signed a five-year deal worth $5 million...
NHL
WNCT

Aho’s 2nd of game lifts Hurricanes over Flames 2-1 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game 4:07 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Aho also scored in the first period for the Hurricanes (18-6-1) to extend his point streak to four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flyers Hall Of Fame#American#The Boston Bruins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy