Remember when you used to go out to dinner or to the movies when I was a kid and I’d write you long, multipage letters, which I’d leave taped to the garage door so you’d find them hanging, undeniably waiting to be read as soon as you arrived home? Now I am writing you this letter as a full-on grownup from my own computer in my own home. I am writing you this letter as the person who is still that sensitive, insecure child. I am writing you this letter as an anorexic, bulimic, compulsive overeater in recovery. I am writing you this letter as a daughter. I am writing you this letter as a mother.

