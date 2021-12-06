Ohio counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates as Delta wave hits December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio, along with the rest of the United States, has entered a new phase in the latest wave of COVID-19, driven by the Delta variant of the virus.
Last week the state saw its most cases since September, and the newly discovered omicron variant lofts uncertainty on top of increasing infections. Cases are rising in every county in the Buckeye State, but they’re not rising evenly everywhere.‘What’s going to happen next?’: Businesses brace for omicron
The Ohio Department of Health often references the rate of onset cases per population over the past two weeks as it keeps track of the virus’ spread. Ohio’s rate of onset cases per 1,000 residents in the past two weeks is 6.64 as of Sunday, Dec. 5.
Leading the state are these 10 counties, mostly smaller in population and located in the northern half of the state:
10. Van Wert County : 9.05 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 28,275
- New cases in past two weeks: 256
- Total cases: 4,693
- Total hospitalizations: 143
- Total deaths: 95
9. Marion County : 9.11 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 65,093
- New cases in past two weeks: 593
- Total cases: 13,440
- Total hospitalizations: 497
- Total deaths: 196
8. Fulton County : 9.40 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 42,126
- New cases in past two weeks: 396
- Total cases: 7,262
- Total hospitalizations: 395
- Total deaths: 113
7. Lake County : 9.44 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 230,149
- New cases in past two weeks: 2,172
- Total cases: 32,696
- Total hospitalizations: 1,091
- Total deaths: 501
6. Carroll County : 9.51 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 26,914
- New cases in past two weeks: 256
- Total cases: 3,711
- Total hospitalizations: 237
- Total deaths: 78
5. Allen County : 9.60 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 102,351
- New cases in past two weeks: 983
- Total cases: 19,119
- Total hospitalizations: 1,324
- Total deaths: 326
4. Sandusky County : 9.98 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 58,518
- New cases in past two weeks: 584
- Total cases: 9,428
- Total hospitalizations: 627
- Total deaths: 166
3. Ashtabula County : 10.12 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 97,241
- New cases in past two weeks: 984
- Total cases: 12,927
- Total hospitalizations: 718
- Total deaths: 237
2. Crawford County : 10.77 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 41,494
- New cases in past two weeks: 447
- Total cases: 7,356
- Total hospitalizations: 471
- Total deaths: 150
1. Williams County : 10.98 cases per 1,000
- Population (2019): 36,692
- New cases in past two weeks: 403
- Total cases: 6,538
- Total hospitalizations: 292
- Total deaths: 99
As for the remaining counties in NBC4’s coverage area, they rank as follows (of 88 counties):
- Hardin County: 8.74 cases per 1,000 in the past two weeks (17th)
- Morgan County: 8.06 (26th)
- Fayette County: 7.96 (29th)
- Pickaway County: 6.81 (44th)
- Hocking County: 6.76 (45th)
- Morrow County: 6.68 (47th)
- Union County: 6.54 (50th)
- Ross County: 6.35 (55th)
- Fairfield County: 6.26 (57th)
- Coshocton County: 6.15 (60th)
- Licking County: 5.79 (66th)
- Knox County: 5.58 (70th)
- Delaware County: 5.48 (74th)
- Perry County: 5.12 (77th)
- Pike County: 5.08 (78th)
- Franklin County: 4.77 (79th)
- Madison County: 4.25 (83rd)
