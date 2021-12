Imagine if you could make a cup of joe just by using your voice. Now you can with the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker. With Alexa compatibility, you can turn on this appliance, ask it to start brewing, and change the brew strength without getting out of your chair. Best of all, use Routines to create a morning brew at a schedule that suits you. So you can wake to a hot drink to power you through the morning. Furthermore, the Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker features a front-filling design. So you can add water without moving it from under the cabinets. Simply flip the front lid up to conveniently add water. Finally, this appliance will display the word “clean” on the digital panel to remind you that it’s ready for a clean.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO