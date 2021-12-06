ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

What BTS’ Instagram Accounts Tell Us About The Group’s Future

By Kayti Burt
Den of Geek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past 24 hours, BTS announced they would be going on vacation, teased the release of a new album, and launched individual Instagram accounts. As the Korean septet heads into a period of “extended rest,” it’s that last move that may be getting the most attention right now—and for good...

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
enstarz.com

BTS V Unfollows Blackpink's Jennie On Instagram: Singer Says It’s ‘A Scary App’ Following Quiet Personal Account Launch

The BTS members have arrived on Instagram, but one issue was raised a day after quietly launching their accounts involving Blackpink Jennie. The global superstar septet officially launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6, which crossed 10 million followers within record time, according to Pinkvilla. However, fans in the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#Army
Cosmopolitan

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after latest photoshoot

Ariana Grande has been accused of 'Asianfishing' after she posted – and deleted – a series of photos from a recent shoot. In the pics, the 28-year-old singer wore her signature winged eyeliner, paired with a red lip and slicked-back hair. But, the photos didn't go down well with her fans, with many claiming she had altered her appearance to 'look more Asian'.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

What’s the Deal With the Corner of Instagram Where Fake Celebrity Accounts Offer Up Motivational Quotes?

I met a pair of adventure photographers from Vancouver a few years ago. They’d quit their jobs as line cooks at Five Guys to take pictures of swimming holes around the world, and they checked their phones obsessively throughout the day for likes, comments and follows. Once, on a Bay Area hike, they apparently bumped into a top Instagram executive. “We pinned him against a tree and demanded he explain the algorithm,” one of them told me. I’m not entirely sure he was joking.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

Big Hit Music reveals the reason why the BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts

BTS members opened their individual Instagram accounts for the first time in almost eight years since their debut. On December 6, BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - surprised fans by opening their individual Instagram accounts. As soon as they opened their accounts, all the members began sharing photos with their fans. In an instance, the BTS members gained millions of followers.
THEATER & DANCE
papermag.com

BTS Is Taking an 'Extended' Break

BTS will be taking an "extended period of rest." "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," Big Hit wrote. "It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
KVUE

BTS Members All Have Their Own Instagram Accounts After Announcing Hiatus

BTS created a stir among their fans on Monday, when all seven members launched their own Instagram accounts after announcing they were taking a much needed break as a band. On Sunday, Big Hit Music, which manages the group, took to social media to announce that the band will be taking an "extended period of rest" when their announced engagements are concluded. Just hours later, members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V all launched separate Instagram accounts. Each member already has over 13 million followers -- with V being the most followed member -- while BTS' Instagram account has over 54 million followers. Check out their accounts below. Suga has a verified account, though has no posts as of press time. He previously posted, but deleted it.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

"How did Jin get that user ID?" Netizens are reacting to all the BTS members getting personal Instagram accounts

On December 6, the BTS members surprised their fans by opening their own individual Instagram accounts. Over the seven years of promoting, the BTS members did not have individual accounts and only had the group account managed by the agency. Many fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time and quickly moved to follow the members' pages.
INTERNET
allkpop.com

BTS's V accidentally follows BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram

How easy is it to accidentally follow someone from the "recommended" list on Instagram?. Thanks to the very insistent feature of Instagram to suggest everyone "recommended" friends, BTS member V, currently exploring Instagram for the first time ever along with the rest of his members, accidentally ended up following BLACKPINK's Jennie on Instagram!
INTERNET
prweek.com

BTS band members join Instagram: Here are their first posts

K-pop phenomenon BTS’ band members are already breaking records on Instagram. After quietly launching their own individual Instagram accounts between Sunday and Monday, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga and RM are attracting 13 to 14 million followers each. Band member V has attracted the most followers (14.8 million), breaking...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy