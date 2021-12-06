ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sackler family says billions collected from Purdue not abuse of bankruptcy law

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Members of the Sackler family on Monday said billions of dollars they collected from Purdue Pharma before the company filed for Chapter 11 was the result of extra cash, not part of a “secret plan” to abuse the bankruptcy system. In court papers, lawyers for the Sackler...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Met Cuts Ties With Sacklers, Purdue Pharma After Opioid Epidemic

In what is being viewed as a victory for activists, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has come to an agreement to remove the Sackler family name from seven dedicated exhibition spaces, including a wing named in their honor. The Sackler family continues to face increased public scrutiny and legal investigations...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Purdue Bankruptcy Spurs Forum Shopper Pushback in N.Y., Congress

New York court rule part of broader critique of forum shopping. A push to prevent large corporations’ bankruptcy venue shopping is gaining momentum in the wake of public outcry over Purdue Pharma LP’s Chapter 11 case. The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York—which heard the OxyContin...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Purdue Pharma#Lawsuits#Reuters#Oxycontin#The U S Trustee
Los Angeles Business Journal

2021 Leaders in Law Honoree: Bankruptcy Attorney of the Year

Partner; Global Vice Chair of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice. As partner in the Los Angeles office of Latham & Watkins and global vice chair of the firm’s Restructuring and Special Situations Practice, Jeff Bjork is widely recognized as a leading restructuring lawyer. In addition, he is recognized as a leading restructuring lawyer by publications such as, ILFR1000 (“Highly Regarded,” Restructuring and Insolvency); The Best Lawyers in America (Bankruptcy/Insolvency); The International Who’s Who for Restructuring & Insolvency Lawyers; The Legal 500 (Municipal Bankruptcy); and by the 2020 Lawdragon 500 as one of the top 500 U.S. Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers and Global Restructuring & Insolvency Lawyers. Chambers and Partners said his “experience in matters involving any and all industries enables him to quickly assess and understand a situation, and to provide the legal advice that best positions his clients for maximum recovery and success.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS DFW

‘Hope For An End,’ US Supreme Court Lets Senate Bill 8 Stand, Says Abortion Clinics Can Sue

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled on Texas’ controversial law restricting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing it to remain in effect and for abortion providers to sue. The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. “Finally, we have hope for an end to this horrific abortion ban. The legal back and forth has been excruciating for our patients and gut-wrenching...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Abortion Providers Disappointed, Pro-Life Group Pleased By US Supreme Court Ruling On Texas Heartbeat Act

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The US Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers can continue challenging the Texas Heartbeat Act, also known as SB 8. But in a blow to the providers, the nation’s highest court allowed the controversial law to remain in effect. The Justices also rejected the US Justice Department’s emergency request to block the law. The Court’s majority said their ruling is not about the constitutionality of the Heartbeat Act. During a virtual news conference Friday afternoon, Julie Murray, Senior Staff Attorney for Planned Parenthood Federation of America said, “The Supreme Court’s decision today is a devastating ruling in terms of foreclosing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

State District Court Rules Abortion Law Unconstitutional, But Leaves ‘Near-Total Ban’ In Place

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8. The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Judge Peeples’ ruling is based on the civil enforcement procedures, which the order notes “are completely new, there is not a single factual...
AUSTIN, TX
citywatchla.com

Supreme Court Justice Shoots Down Lawyer’s Wild Claim About LGBTQ Rights

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, a clear violation of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a right to abortion before a fetus is viable. The state is asking the Court to overturn Roe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Rittenhouse Verdict and a Supreme Court Case Could Spell an ‘Open Season’ on Protesters

Today, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges after killing two people and wounding another while he was conducting his own armed vigilante patrol of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to Black Lives Matter protests. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case about whether people have a constitutional right to concealed-carry permits. Why am I talking about these two things together? Because in combination, these two cases could mean that it is soon going to be open season on racial-justice protesters around the country. The Rittenhouse verdict is obviously very concerning for racial-justice protesters. Rittenhouse said he went...

Comments / 0

Community Policy