France to close discos for four weeks ahead of year-end

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government will order the closure of...

whtc.com

Law.com

Four Top Firms Build In Europe as Year-End Approaches

The lateral market in Europe is continuing its busy period even as the year-end holidays approach, with firms in France, the Netherlands, and Spain creating or bolstering key practice areas with partner and group hires. European economies are anticipating challenges as pandemic-era financial support for companies comes to an end,...
BUSINESS
djmag.com

Clubs in France to shut for at least four weeks due to Covid-19 concerns

Clubs in France will shut for at least four weeks in a bid to curb rising Covid-19 infections and slow the spread of the new Omicron variant. The announcement was made in a press conference on Monday 6th December, as the country recorded 11,308 new coronavirus cases the same day. A number of other restrictions are being introduced, with schoolchildren facing stricter social distancing rules and an extension of face-covering guidelines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

French rush to get tested as COVID cases rise, holidays near

PARIS (Reuters) – In her pharmacy in central Paris, Mireille Grand points to near-empty shelves where she would normally have COVID-19 tests stocked up. Only five tests remain. “That’s all that’s left!” she said. “This is due to a sharp increase of many, many COVID contact cases. We had...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Reuters #French
whtc.com

Australia treasurer calls for easing Covid curbs despite rising cases

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia must loosen COVID-19 restrictions to bolster its economic recovery, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Saturday, even as daily infections rose to a six-week high. “States need to keep calm and carry on. And not overreact to the Omicron variant,” Frydenberg told reporters in Melbourne.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Caledonia votes on whether to stay part of France

NOUMEA, New Caledonia — (AP) — Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia cast ballots Sunday on whether to break away from France, but pro-independence forces urged a boycott because of the pandemic and what they called unfair actions by the state. A tropical storm also...
POLITICS
AFP

France to open classified Algerian War archives

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.    - 'Never fear the truth' - The trauma of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics for the past 60 years. 
POLITICS
whtc.com

Fourth wave of pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have peaked in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. He added that Hungary would start inoculating 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19 next Wednesday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Nobel Peace laureates to receive award in person despite high COVID-19 rates

OSLO (Reuters) – Nobel Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, recognised for their fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia, will receive their awards at a ceremony in Oslo on Friday, despite Norway’s high rate of COVID-19. The journalists won the award at a time when free, independent and fact-based journalism is under fire, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said when announcing the peace prize in October.
WORLD
AFP

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
POLITICS
The Independent

France to ask EU to start ‘litigation proceedings’ if fishing row not resolved

France is planning to ask the EU to begin “litigation proceedings” if an ongoing row over post-Brexit fishing licences is not resolved.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by December 10 – but Downing Street said on Thursday it did not recognise the deadline, threatening to further inflame tensions between the nations.The row surrounds licences to fish in UK and Channel Islands waters under the terms of Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal with the EU – the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).The main source of contention is the number of licences to fish in waters around the British...
ECONOMY
whtc.com

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax. “The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future,” Emma Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session...
INDUSTRY
whtc.com

Taiwan confirms first case of Omicron variant

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s government said on Saturday that it had detected the island’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The Central Epidemic Command Centre said the infection was detected in a traveller from Eswatini, who was already in quarantine, as is the case for all arrivals into Taiwan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whtc.com

Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. Australia had previously said it would offer a COVID-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior.
PUBLIC HEALTH

