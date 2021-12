By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston FOXBORO (CBS) — Mac Jones was not perfect on Sunday afternoon. In fact, he wasn’t particularly close. He had some misfires — notably an overthrow of a wide-open Hunter Henry in the second quarter — and mistakes, and he wasn’t particularly dazzling with downfield throws or spectacular plays. But by the end of the Patriots’ 36-13 win over the Titans, Jones’ stat line looked like something we’re all getting used to seeing on a weekly basis. He was highly efficient, he avoided turnovers, and he did what he needed to do to help the Patriots win the football game. Jones...

