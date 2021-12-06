A Self-Gifting Guide to Holiday Cheer

In any line of business it's important to stay organized, and with the rise of remote work we are constantly shifting our priorities and taking on new tasks. When we have a ton of work on our plate and no way to delegate or keep track of what we need to get done, we can get lost, overwhelmed and stressed to the point where we might be doing sub-par work. One of the ways you can get around this is by keeping a daily to-do list! Keeping lists helps us prioritize the most important tasks while staying on track with everything else we might need to take care of. This is also a great way to delegate and organize your time to make sure that you get the most important items out of the way first, before you become drowned in busy work throughout the day. In an environment where many of us are taking on multiple roles at our jobs, it's important to keep things as organized and orderly as possible. Let's look at a few of the reasons why keeping a daily to-do list can keep you organized and calm about the work you need to tackle.

