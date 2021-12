New Hampshire SPCA Unveils New Facility and its Spectacular. New, Larger Facility for the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham. Many animal lovers in New Hampshire know the New Hampshire SPCA in Stratham has been working on expanding its campus for years. According to the website, the official ribbon cutting went off without a hitch on December 4th. The new facilities will enable the New Hampshire SPCA to cater to more animals in need. They say it takes a village and each donation you have made to the SPCA has come to fruition. This community should be proud.

STRATHAM, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO