ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Audacy Beach Festival: Mod Sun's big plans are taking shape with feature film, new music on the way

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcJM5_0dFTmsSo00

Immediately following his stellar set at Audacy Beach Festival on Sunday, December 3 -- MOD SUN sat down with host Kevan Kenney to take in all of this year's excitement, culminating in this, his final show of 2021, as he looks forward to a whole new run of 2022 dates on the road.

"Literally looking at the ocean, a rainbow came and appeared in the middle of my set... and this is my last show of 2021. This was a great way to end," he tells Kevan. "There were tons of people, dude!"

MOD SUN will be heading up north to Canada for a string of dates with his flame, Avril Lavigne , and grandson , a full-circle moment of sorts , if you can call it that, for the singer. "I'm so excited. First off, let's get into it... I was banned from Canada for ten years," he says with a laugh. "I had a great thing going in Canada, when I was allowed to go there."

Aside from hitting the road and making music, Mod Sun has other plans for the new year, which include releasing the full-length feature film, Good Mourning With A U , undertaken with his friends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker . "It's like a 90-minute movie; it's going in theaters; real actors," he explains, "like a serious ensemble of a cast that we brought together," which features both as actors alongside comedians Whitney Cummings , Pete Davidson , Megan Fox , and Dove Cameron .

Mod Sun is seen at Audacy Beach Festival on December 5, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Photo credit Getty Images

"It happened so fast," Mod Sun says, as he and a group of friends sat and wrote the entire script at a kitchen table to jeers from their less supportive pals. "That's kind of how my life has always been though. You kind of believe in it first, before anyone else does, and it comes to life." After shopping it to companies that would allow them creative control, they ended up shooting the film over the course of one month. "It's been the craziest process of my entire life. Making an album is special, making a movie is insanity."

Music, of course, will always be a part of Mod Sun's creative outlet, and fans will be happy to know that he's already working on the follow-up to 2021's Internet Killed the Rock Star . "I would say, making it sound 'bigger' is kind of my goal for this. I'm a huge music fan, every Thursday at 9PM I listen to the entire list of New Music Friday... I'm trying to find where there's holes that need to be filled musically... It's kind of like turning what I did into more of like, an arena sound. Lyrically, I really document where I am currently in my life, and I'm in an amazing relationship, totally in love. So, I'm making really classic love songs right now."

"To share your happiness is a whole part of relativity," Mod Sun says about his budding relationship with fellow pop-punk Avril Lavigne , who has also found inspiration in a new love she never thought would come. "I think that I do everything at my greatest potential in the moment." There's no conceptualizing, or overthinking, he admits. "I literally go behind the mic and try to be channeled by something -- 'everything that's bigger than me, please allow me to be a vessel' -- so a lot of the time I don't even understand the song I'm making until it's done."

Watch our full interview with MOD SUN above, and check out highlights from Sunday's incredible Audacy Beach Festival in the sun and sand of Fort Lauderdale beach below.

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's Alt Now , New Wave Mix Tape , and ALT Roots exclusive stations -- plus check out our talent-hosted Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery , Megan Holiday's My So Called '90s Playlist and Scott Lowe on the Go's Post Modern Music Box !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Miami New Times

North Beach Music Festival Organizers Have Big Plans for First-Year Event

The year 2021 has been a rough one for the concert industry. Despite music venues reopening for business following a year without traditional in-person concerts and festivals thanks to the pandemic, the industry's attempt to reboot has been plagued by labor shortages, event cancellations due to uncontrollable factors like severe weather, and, most recently, mass casualties at Houston's Astroworld Festival.
MIAMI, FL
talbotspy.org

New Virtual Chesapeake Film Festival Series Features the Best of the 2021 Festival

The Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) announces a new bi-monthly series, “Making Imagination Reel,” showcasing outstanding films featured in the 2021 Festival. The first program in the series, available through December 2021 and January 2022, offers three incredible short films and interviews with their filmmakers. The series is free on chesapeakefilmfestival.com.
MOVIES
musicalamerica.com

Violinist Jennifer Koh Curates Sun Valley Music Festival’s Winter Season

Pianist and Composer Vijay Iyer and Festival Orchestra musicians join Koh for an innovative program. The Sun Valley Music Festival announces that violinist Jennifer Koh will curate the Festival’s 2022 Winter Season, which will be held from February 24-26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, within the world-renowned ski destination area of Sun Valley, Idaho. The performances will feature familiar works as well as refreshingly new compositions, taking full advantage of the venue’s technology and acoustics to create an ambience and soundscape that enhances the audiences’ experience. Like all Festival concerts (with the exception of the Gala Fundraising Concert in the summer) admission is free.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dove Cameron
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Whitney Cummings
blackfilm.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival: The Feature Films, Indie Episodic, & New Frontier Projects To Debut This Year

The Sundance Institute just released the 82 Features, 6 Indie Episodic, 15 New Frontier Projects to debut at The 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The organization announced the showcase of new independent work selected across the Feature Film, Indie Episodic, and New Frontier categories for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. This years festival will take place in person in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah, as well as digitally via the organizations site. The festival will also be cast on, The Spaceship, a bespoke immersive platform and in person at seven Satellite Screens venues around the country during the Festival’s second weekend. Sundance 2022 takes place January 20–30, 2022 with ticket packages go on sale on December 17 at 10am MT and single film tickets go on sale January 6 at 10am MT.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Dexter: New Blood - H Is for Hero - Review: Taking Shape

"He wanted to know what it felt like." Okay, now we're talking, this feels like we're getting to the point of this season, I did not expect Harrison to be so arrogant to pull something like this so soon but it's not completely off, especially since he's a teenager, I did love the speech, it feels like he's playing the game to get even closer to Audrey and not for the popularity alone. I'm really interested in seeing the moment when Dexter and Harrison are both really honest with each other.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Music Box#Feature Film#Canada#Florida Photo
Bradford Era

Music of Christmas featured in new cafe exhibit

Falling snow, hats and mittens, trees and storefronts showing holiday cheer — it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. At the Marilyn Horne Café, one can learn about The Music of Christmas while taking a break from the cold and warming up with a hot beverage. “Christmas is more...
BRADFORD, PA
FANGORIA

The Overlook Film Festival Returns To New Orleans In 2022

The Overlook Film Festival returns to New Orleans in Summer 2022! The four-day celebration of all things horror will take place June 2-5, 2022. "A summer camp for horror fans" in one of America's oldest and most haunted cities, showcasing genre cinema, live events, and interactive activities. The longest continually operating theater in the south will serve as festival headquarters. The Prytania Theater is over 100 years old and we can't think of a better venue to watch horror movies in. Festival organizers will be donating a portion of festival pass and ticket sales to the Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Fund.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Foo Fighters to headline 2022 Big Sky music festival

The Grammy award-winning Foo Fighters are scheduled to make their Big Sky debut at the Peak to Sky music festival in August 2022. The first iteration of the festival, which is curated by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, happened in 2019. Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins played that show, along with McCready, Brandi Carlile and members of Guns n’ Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
BIG SKY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
editorials24.com

Pete Davidson Reveals His Biggest Dating Dealbreaker – Kim Kardashian, You Listening??

Pete Davidson has turned into quite the Casanova, so how does he pick who to date next?. In Tuesday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s River Cafe Table 4 with Ruthie Rodgers, the Saturday Night Live star admitted that he’s figured out the best way to determine if a girl is worth a second date and how to make himself look good in the process. Sharing his top-notch dating tip, the comedian expressed:
CELEBRITIES
365thingsinhouston.com

Children’s Film Festival at Asia Society Texas

Ease into the winter break holiday in the Museum District with a magical film festival that celebrates anime from Japan, kids in the United States, and adventures that span the Asian continent. Films include:. Monday, December 20 – Okko’s Inn at 10am; Children of the Sea at 1pm. Tuesday, December...
TEXAS STATE
Billboard

Pnau’s Nick Littlemore Talks Elton John Collaboration, New Empire of The Sun Music

Nick Littlemore has much more on his plate than the rest of us. The electronic producer and artist typically operates with a dizzying workload, across multiple music projects, including Empire of the Sun and Pnau, the electronic trio of Littlemore, his brother Sam, and Peter Mayes. And with Mayes, he runs the label Lab78, which launched in 2019 through a partnership with etcetc, the Sydney-based recording home for Pnau since 2006.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

You Can Find Your Musical Aura Thanks to Spotify's New Feature

Following many days of anticipation, 2021 Spotify Wrapped is officially available for viewing and listening, and as your most-played songs and artists of 2021 slowly unraveled on your screen, you likely noticed a new Spotify Wrapped feature tucked into the story: Spotify's Audio Auras. After a few slides detailing your music-listening habits over the last year, your 2021 Spotify Wrapped should show a slide titled "Your Audio Aura," a gradient, fluid combination of colors meant to correspond to the melodic vibe of your most-listened-to music. TBH, this part of 2021 Spotify Wrapped was almost more fun than realizing how unpredictable my music taste is.
MUSIC
snntv.com

Hundreds come out to Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival

SIESTA KEY (WSNN) - The annual Siesta Beach Seafood and Music Festival returns to the Suncoast. Hundreds attend Paragon Festivals' fifth annual event happening at the Siesta Key Pavilion. All weekend long you’re going to have a variety of seafood, live music, and lots of options for shopping. After a...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy