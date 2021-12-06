ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

‘Unlucky group’: CEO lays off 900 people during Zoom call; video shared online

By Nexstar Media Wire, Darcie Loreno
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAZLw_0dFTmfEb00

Video being shared online shows the CEO of an online mortgage company firing nearly 900 employees during a Zoom call.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The Better CEO who fired 900 people over a Zoom call is taking time off

The CEO of digital mortgage firm Better.com, who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call last week, is taking time off from the company while it conducts a “leadership and cultural assessment,” according to an email to employees from the board of directors. As first reported by Motherboard, the board’s email says following “the very regrettable events over the last week,” CEO Vishal Garg will be taking time off “effective immediately,” and Better CFO Kevin Ryan will manage day-to-day operations.
BUSINESS
Hr Morning

CEO lays off 900 employees on Zoom, later apologizes

No matter how or when you lay off employees, the workers are going to be, understandably, upset. While it’s not an easy thing to do, there are definitely ways you should never conduct layoffs — and one CEO is making headlines for his big “blunder.”. CEO of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Unlucky
Westport News

CEO Lays off 900 Employees in Shocking Video Call

Spirits were not so bright over at Better.com when CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees in a Zoom meeting. The leaked video footage shows Garg saying that the company will be letting go of 15% of its workforce, though it was later clarified that the layoffs accounted for 9% of employees.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

CEO fires people on Zoom group

Just when you thought capitalism could not get worse. A dot com mortgage company fired nine percent of its workers in a single Zoom call without warning and just before Christmas. The ironically named Better.com flogs mortgages and its website touts its success as being due to its “superior customer...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Better.com CEO Fires 'Unlucky Group' of 900 Workers Over Zoom

In a move that would've shocked Ebenezer Scrooge, the chief executive of Better.com, took to Zoom Monday to lay off 900 employees, or about 15% of the online mortgage lender's staff, in the middle of the holiday season. "This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear," said CEO...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
theregister.com

Tech Bro CEO lays off 900 people in Zoom call and makes himself the victim

Video Managing a business during the plague years has been tough for many, but one plucky CEO has found a clever and efficient way to execute such an unpleasant task: fire 900 workers at once in a Zoom meeting. In an exercise completely devoid of sensitivity, Better.com CEO Vish Garg...
ECONOMY
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: CFO Changes at Alibaba, Torrid, Figs, CEO Move at DHL, Fossil Names SVP, Alba Taps EVPs

Alibaba, Torrid and Figs named new CFOs, DHL announced a CEO succession plan and Melissa Lowenkron was named Fossil brand SVP and GM. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy