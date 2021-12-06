ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Trivia Question: Supply Chain

stljewishlight.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain problems have led to shortages of many...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

How The Supply Chain Crisis Unfolded

The highly intricate and interconnected global supply chain is in upheaval and in one way or another, much of the crisis can be traced to the outbreak of COVID-19. A noxious work environment can show up in any company — but some environments breed bad situations more than others.
ECONOMY
bluemountaineagle.com

FTC looks into supply chain disruptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is ordering nine large retailers, wholesalers and consumer good suppliers to provide detailed information that will help shed light on the supply chain disruptions and how they are causing hardships for consumers and harming competition in the U.S. economy. The orders were sent...
ECONOMY
who13.com

Dollars and Sense: supply chain issues

Everything from cars and refrigerators to books and toys is in short supply because of supply chain disruptions. John Drake, VP for Supply Chain Policy at the US Chamber of Commerce, shares what we can do about this issue.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Products#Trivia#Running Shoes#Breakfast Cereal#Jewish
chiefexecutive.net

A Tale Of Two Supply-Chain Overhauls

The onset of the pandemic in early 2020 created an all-hands-on-deck moment across the North American headquarters of Switzerland-headquartered Roche Diagnostics, the world’s largest biotech company. Suddenly, the Indianapolis-based office was being called upon to supply six times its previous volume of polymerase-chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 tests, said CEO Matt Sause. “This had been a low-volume business. One of our instruments that does Covid-19 testing has 23,000 individual parts and takes seven to 10 days to assemble—it’s the size of a small SUV.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
gbnewsnetwork.com

Supply-Chain Chaos: Holiday Edition

This week, Craig Siminski, of CMS Retirement Income Planning, shares an article discussing economic conditions and retail trends, including sharply higher prices and the potential for sporadic product delays and shortages:. The supply chain is the network by which products flow from the factories of suppliers to the inventories of...
RETAIL
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Mission to Solve Supply Chains Worldwide

The headlines won’t stop coming. Even in the last few weeks, alerts of shortages continue to run rampant. And, it’s not like the supply chain issues of yesterday have fallen by the wayside. Hard-hit industries like manufacturing, lumber and technology, for instance, continue to face issues that have persisted for well over a year.
ECONOMY
moneyandmarkets.com

Supply Chain Crisis… Or Profit Opportunity?

With inflation impacting American families harder than it has in decades, the supply chain crisis is adding fuel to the fire—but there is a silver lining. Do you want to hear something that doesn’t get talked about a lot?. Being poor can be an advantage. The first part of my...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Beatrice Daily Sun

Supply chain problems hit kids' charities

With less than four weeks to go until Christmas, Kristyn Begari has been rushing to find enough doll styling heads to give to kids in need. But, the purchasing coordinator for the California-based nonprofit Family Giving Tree says it's been difficult to find them, or racially diverse Barbies or Disney princess dolls. Other charities who give to kids during the holidays say they're also facing challenges finding enough gaming consoles, laptops and other electronic items amid the global shortage of chips used in cars, phones and other devices.
CHARITIES
WDIO-TV

Supply chain issues not affecting second-hand stores

Supply chain issues are causing product shortage for some major retail stores around the United States. There is one industry that has been thriving and not having issues keeping their shelves stocked. Second-hand thrift and consignment stores are booming! These stores don’t rely on shipments from ports but rely heavily...
DULUTH, MN
wmay.com

Alcohol supplies could be affected by supply chain issues

(The Center Square) – It might take a little more effort for Illinoisans to find that favorite booze to enjoy over the holidays. The global supply chain issues that have caused shortages and price increases on a host of products could affect wine and spirits in some areas. The problems were sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which officials said has led to bottlenecks in the distribution network and labor shortages.
DRINKS
BGR.com

Urgent Coca-Cola recall: If you have any of these sodas or juices, throw them out

Following the Kool-Aid recall and the more extensive Kraft Heinz drinks recall from recent weeks, we have a few new recalls involving soda and juices. This time around, we’re looking at two separate Coca-Cola recall announcements, impacting products like Minute-Maid, Sprite, and Coca-Cola. Lots of these soda drinks and juices might contain foreign substances like metal. You should stop drinking any of the Coke, Minute Maid, and Sprite products in the recalls and throw away any potentially contaminated products.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Academy CFO: ‘We’re Winning’ in the Supply Chain, But It’s a ‘Street Fight’

Academy Sports + Outdoors has pushed supply chain issues aside, seeing sales jump 18.1 percent to a third quarter record of $1.59 billion. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
resilience.org

Supply Chains No Longer Fit For Purpose

Ed. note: This article first appeared on ARC2020.eu. ARC2020 is a platform for agri-food and rural actors working towards better food, farming, and rural policies for Europe. In October 2021 Sustain, the UK-based alliance working for food and farming system change, published ‘Beyond the farmgate – Unlocking the path to farmer-focused supply chains and climate-friendly, agroecological food systems’. The report explores the results of a survey of 500 farmers in England and Wales, with recommendations on how better systems can be created to benefit farmers, the environment and the public. Vicki Hird unpacks some of the details.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lancaster Farming

Can You Correctly Answer These 11 Food Preservation Trivia Questions?

Do you like the game, Trivia? Here are some trivia questions related to food preservation. See how well you can answer them. 1. Of the three methods listed, which is the oldest food preservation method? Canning, freezing or dehydrating?. Dehydrating foods is the oldest. Foods were dehydrated in dry climates...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy