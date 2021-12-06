Governor Declares December Christmas Tree Month

A state legislator in Maine who aggressively fought mask and vaccine mandates has resigned just months after his wife died of Covid-19.Rep Chris Johansen, a Republican who represented parts of Aroostook County, had vigorously protested pandemic precautions in his state, and was one of seven lawmakers who refused to wear masks in the Maine House of Representatives, causing a confrontation with police. Mr Johansen and his wife, Cindy Johansen, also posted numerous messages on Facebook casting doubt about the pandemic and vaccines.In July, they both contracted the virus. Ms Johansen later died of Covid-19.On 19 November, Mr Johansen wrote a...
Comments / 0