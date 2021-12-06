Texans QB Tyrod Taylor week-to-week with wrist injury, Davis Mills to start

Houston Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Texans had another afternoon to forget on Sunday when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts 31-0 to fall to 2-10 overall. In the midst of that blowout, the Texans sat an injured Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

Mills started earlier this season when Taylor was sidelined and is on track to do so again for at least this coming Sunday's matchup versus the 4-8 Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Taylor is considered week-to-week with an injury to his non-throwing wrist that may include torn ligaments. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Taylor is set to undergo an MRI, but it appears such tests won't mean much for his status heading into the second weekend of December.

Mills did little to bolster a struggling offense against the Colts, completing 6-of-14 passes for 49 yards. He posted a record of 0-6 as Houston starter earlier this fall, but head coach David Culley has nothing to lose, other than more games, in evaluating the first-year pro further over the final five contests of a season that can't end soon enough for the franchise.

In total, Mills has connected on 146-of-223 attempts (65.5%) for 1,406 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. According to ESPN stats, he's 28th among eligible quarterbacks with a 78.4 passer rating and 30th with a 30.1 total QBR.