What are people using to connect their new M1 laptops to an ethernet network? I tried the Belkin USB-C to Gigabit Ethernet adapter cable (F2CU040) on the latest M1 14" Macbook Pro. However, I only get max 100 Mbps download speed. My network is 400-500 Mbps and I am getting close to those speeds on Wifi. I played around with the network settings but the adapter always seems to default to 100 Mbps. Has anyone found an adapter that actually works as advertised? Is this a Monterey issue?

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO