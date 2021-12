In its second year, Techstars has announced a new cohort for its Denver-based Workforce Development Accelerator. The accelerator program originally launched in 2020 to address the challenges of the current labor market, as it has become increasingly unstable during the Covid-19 pandemic. The accelerator, run in partnership with ZOMALAB, Strada Education Network and Colorado Thrives, accepts 10 startups per year and two nonprofits for the 13-week program in Denver.

