Olivia Rodrigo unveils worldwide Sour Tour dates for 2022

By Megan Armstrong
 5 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo. Admedia, Inc

Olivia Rodrigo's music has done laps around the globe countless times since she dropped "Drivers License" in January, and the 18-year-old singer-songwriter is following in her songs' footsteps with a 2022 world tour with dates in North America and Europe.

Rodrigo announced her Sour Tour on Monday morning (Dec. 6), noting tickets will go on public sale this Friday (Dec. 10):

Sour is the title of Rodrigo's debut album, which housed No. 1 singles "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U." All 11 of the album's tracks charted within the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 at one point this summer. And just last week, Billboard named Rodrigo their top new artist and top female artist of 2021 based upon her unprecedented success on the Hot 100 and Billboard 200 charts.

If that weren't enough, Rodrigo is nominated for seven awards at the 64th Grammys, scheduled for Jan. 31, 2022.

