ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

States ramp up contact tracing efforts as Delta, and now Omicron cases rise

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etDCB_0dFTkFh500
(AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Michael Probst)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As more states report cases of the Omicron variant, the World Health Organization says contact tracing will be a key to containing it.

States have been contact tracing since the pandemic started but those efforts have had to evolve along the way.

For example, some things like those contact tracing apps from early in the pandemic have faded away because they really didn’t work.

Now experts say some more states lean on individuals for help with the process.

The National Academy for State Health Policy is a nonpartisan forum has been tracking those efforts.

Based on their research, states used three major ways for contact tracing - state and local resources, partnering with other agencies, or using contractors.

Executive director Hemi Tewarson said states had the most success when contact tracers were familiar to the communities.

“I think it really has depended on the ability of those contact tracers to be persuasive, frankly, and get people to contact them back. That’s the key part, you have to have a two-way street of communication,” she said.

This summer, the CDC awarded millions of dollars to states for contact tracing especially in rural areas.

Around the same time, the delta variant started surging and states had to adjust those efforts because they couldn’t reach everyone who tested positive.

“Let’s think about how we make sure that where we think there could be a potential outbreak where we think there’s a higher risk, congregate care settings, schools, etc., we’re going to make sure we focus on from a state perspective contacting tracing those people.

As more people use at home COVID-19 test kits, Tewarson said some states are now giving people clear directions about contact tracing within their circle.

“I think we have to have trust in people that they’re going to want to do the right thing around their families and friends who’ve they’ve been exposed to if they’ve had COVID,” said Tewarson.

Some states are also ramping up contact tracing within schools as another tool to keeping them open all year.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Alabama scales back COVID-19 contact tracing efforts

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has scaled back its contact tracing efforts as health experts track COVID-19 cases. The state is no long conducting widespread contact tracing but the health experts are still continuing to contact trace when there are outbreaks. It doesn't look like there has been an...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana ramps up sequencing efforts to monitor for new omicron variant

The state health department and its partners have increased their capacity to conduct sequencing of COVID-19 samples in an effort to monitor for the new omicron variant as it continues to pop in various countries around the world, including Wednesday’s report that it’s in America. “As a new variant emerges, we want to double or […] The post Montana ramps up sequencing efforts to monitor for new omicron variant appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wnax.com

Omicron Concern While Delta Rising

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has the attention of health care providers across the region. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says the Omicron variant is still being studied while people are still suffering from the Delta variant…. Healy says the new variant is...
YANKTON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#Contact Tracing#Omicron#Covid
NBC News

Scientists work to trace Covid omicron variant origin as global cases rise

Scientists around the world are working to determine the origin of the Covid-19 omicron variant as growing evidence suggests it could have been in other parts of the world before it was detected in southern Africa. NBC News’ Matt Bradley breaks down how countries around the world are aiming to trace and control the variant as reported cases continue to rise. Dec. 1, 2021.
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Nigeria Omicron case count now 6, Delta remains the dominant variant

Three additional cases of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage) were reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), bringing the total cases to six in the country. All the Omicron cases so far were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa in November. There is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
49K+
Followers
82K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy