Zendaya and Tom Holland Flirting and Holding Hands on the Red Carpet Just Made My Day

By Njera Perkins
 5 days ago
At last, it looks like Zendaya and Tom Holland are finally making their real-life romance official! The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars graced the red carpet at the movie's London photocall on Dec. 5, and they showed up putting...

