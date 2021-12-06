ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, NC

Toyota to build new battery plant in North Carolina -- sources

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is announcing Monday it will build batteries at a new $1.29 billion plant in North Carolina as it moves to expand its electric vehicle efforts.

The largest Japanese automaker is announcing it will locate the plant at a site in Liberty, N.C. that will begin production 2025 and be capable of supplying lithium-ion batteries for 800,000 vehicles annually. The $1.29 billion investment made by Toyota and Toyota Tsusho as part of a new company called Toyota Battery Manufacturing and is expected to create 1,750 new U.S. jobs.

In October, Toyota said it would establish a new company and build a new U.S. automotive battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, the automaker’s metals trading arm and a unit of the Toyota Group. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

Reuters

Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 mln EV battery plant

HANOI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup (VIC.HM) said on Sunday it had started building a $174 million battery cell plant for its VinFast electric vehicles business so the company can own its battery supply chain. VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its...
ECONOMY
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. - Cognitive faculties - Despite thinking the welding work during her apprenticeship was "super", Michelle Gabriel could not imagine entering a profession that "could disappear in five years", she told AFP. But "construction mechanic was a job already in the process of disappearing when I finished my training," said Gabriel, who like all apprentices began work on the factory line.
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

General Motors Will Soon Source Rare Metals for EVs in North America

The automotive pivot away from fossil fuels is gaining speed. General Motors has signed a deal to extract rare metals for the motors of electric vehicles in North America, according to a Thursday press release from the automaker. Linking up with the Las Vegas-based MP Materials, the automaker will receive "U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy, and finished magnets for the electric motors" ideal for GM's forthcoming lineup of all-electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford Calls For Workers To Join The Automaker And Help Build Its Best-Selling Trucks, Even If They Have No Prior Experience In The Industry

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is inviting workers even if they do not have a prior automotive or manufacturing experience to join the legacy automaker. What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker is inviting workers to show up at the career fair at the Kentucky Truck Plant, home to its best-selling F series truck, this Saturday.
DEARBORN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Is Laughing At Tesla Right Now

Mercedes-Benz is the first to be certified for Level 3 autonomous driving by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (like our NHTSA). Its Drive Pilot software will be able to travel over 8,000 miles of German highway, in traffic, at speeds up to 37 mph, hands free. We know that's a lot of qualifiers, but this is a huge step to joining the real hands-free, semi-autonomous systems, from Cadillac, Ford and, okay fine, Tesla.
CARS
Reuters

Ford caps F-150 Lightning orders at 200,000 - CEO Farley

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor has stopped taking reservations for the upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup, Chief Executive Jim Farley told CNBC host Jim Cramer on Thursday. Farley said F-150 Lightning orders were capped at 200,000: "We had to stop taking reservations because we had so many." He said...
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Tesla's Musk says Biden's electric vehicle bill should not pass Congress

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday that Congress should not approve the Biden administration's bill to boost subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs), saying the proposal would worsen the U.S. budget deficit. The billionaire entrepreneur is escalating criticism about the administration and Democrats for...
U.S. POLITICS
HackerNoon

Uncover the Dark Side of Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles are gaining popularity in the developed world, but manufacturers need to start thinking about recycling EV batteries. Lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth minerals like neodymium and dysprosium are hard to mine. Mining these minerals can result in damage to the local water supply, kill local fauna, and pollute the soil. It just makes sense that we extract those materials instead of dumping them in a landfill when we are done, thus creating even more waste.
CARS
Reuters

Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025

By Stephen Nellis (Reuters) - Research teams at Intel Corp on Saturday unveiled work that the company believes will help it keep speeding up and shrinking computing chips over the next ten years, with several technologies aimed at stacking parts of chips on top of each other. Intel's Research Components Group introduced the work in papers at an international conference being held in San Francisco. The Silicon Valley company is working to regain a lead in making the smallest, fastest chips that it has lost in recent years to rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
TECHNOLOGY
The Providence Journal

Test Drive: The 2022 Infiniti QX55, a stylish new nameplate from Nissan

With automobiles, actresses and actors, initial impressions usually focus on looks, which is why manufacturers produce vehicles like the 2022 Infiniti QX55, a stylish new nameplate from the luxury division of Japan’s Nissan. It’s a fastback version of the existing QX50 compact crossover sport utility vehicle. The QX55 presents a prominent, attractive bustle...
CARS
FOX59

Gaming while driving: Tesla allows it, Mercedes does recall

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Tesla allows drivers to play video games on dashboard touch screens while vehicles are moving. Now Mercedes-Benz has issued a U.S. recall for a simliar issue. The German automaker said in documents posted Friday by U.S. regulators that the issue affected 227 vehicles and already has been fixed by updating an internal computer server. But the fact that Mercedes did the recall over concerns about distracted driving, and Tesla has not, raised questions about whether federal auto safety standards are being applied equally by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Messages were left Friday seeking comment from NHTSA and from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.32% to $1,017.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.73% to 15,630.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Tesla Inc. closed $226.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
