Dutch royal tests positive for COVID-19

By Alexandra Hurtado
 5 days ago

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands’ mother-in-law, Princess Beatrix , has tested positive for COVID-19. The Dutch Royal House announced the news over the weekend with a statement, revealing that King Willem-Alexander ’s 83-year-old mother has “mild cold complaints.”

King Willem-Alexander’s mother Princess Beatrix has tested positive for COVID-19

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands has tested positive for corona. Princess Beatrix has had herself tested in connection with mild cold complaints,” the statement read.

It continued, “The Princess is at home in isolation and adheres to the rules of life for people who have tested positive. Persons who have been in close contact with Princess Beatrix have been informed.”

Queen Maxima’s mother-in-law is 83 years old

According to Royal Central , Princess Beatrix﻿ is fully vaccinated and has also received her booster shot.

The former monarch was Queen of the Netherlands for 33 years. In 2013, the Dutch royal abdicated ﻿in favor of her son Willem-Alexander.

