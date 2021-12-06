ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Auburn football recruiting podcast: Talking big weekend, early signing period with Cole Pinkston

By Jeffrey Lee about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Auburn football recruiting podcast: Today’s episode of AuburnLive’s recruiting podcast features senior recruiting editor Jeffrey Lee and...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly, LSU get turned down by offensive coordinator, per report

Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Colin Cowherd Believes He Knows Why Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame

Brian Kelly shocked the college football world on Monday evening when he left Notre Dame for LSU. He seemed to be perfectly comfortable as the head man for the school, especially after another successful 11-1 season. That said, when the best conference comes calling, it’s very hard to say no...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#American Football#Auburnlive#Wr#Auburn Weekend
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
thecomeback.com

Former Notre Dame QB has blunt reaction to Brian Kelly news

There was a seismic shift in the college football landscape on Monday night when it was reported that Brian Kelly would leave Notre Dame after ten seasons to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. When word leaked of the contract numbers, it became pretty obvious why Kelly decided...
NOTRE DAME, IN
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
On3.com

Report: SEC football staffer outraged by Heisman vote reveal

Matt Corral appears to have an extra Heisman supporter outside of Ole Miss football. And following the announcement of the Heisman trophy finalists, that supporter isn’t happy. The Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, with three quarterbacks making the trip to New York this season. Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ohio...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star OL Devon Campbell alters weekend visit plans – again

Five-star offensive lineman Devon Campbell of Arlington (Texas) Bowie has had a change of plans – again. After canceling an original plan to head back to USC for a second official visit this weekend and replacing it with a trip to Georgia, Devon Campbell is no longer heading to Athens, according to On3 National Analyst Gerry Hamilton.
NFL
On3.com

4-star LSU target Shazz Preston reacts to Brian Kelly hiring

St. James (La.) wide receiver Shazz Preston was considered a strong LSU lean for most of his recruitment. The Tigers have a strong reputation for keeping elite Louisiana prospects home, and it appeared that would continue. But when the Tigers announced earlier this season that Orgeron wouldn’t return in 2022,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy