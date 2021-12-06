Auburn football recruiting podcast: Talking big weekend, early signing period with Cole Pinkston

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO