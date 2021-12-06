ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doctor Strange 2’ Lego Leak Reveals Wanda and New Marvel Hero

By Blake Harper
 5 days ago
A Lego set may have accidentally revealed a ton of new information about the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, as someone tweeted that a photo of a Lego box that appears to confirm that Wanda (aka the Scarlet Witch) and America Chavez will be in The Multiverse of Madness. But...

Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Heads to Disney Plus in January

“Eternals,” the most recent chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will soon be available to watch from the comfort of your own home. The superhero film will land on Disney Plus in just over a month on January 12. Disney made the announcement on Friday, just one week ahead of the theatrical release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highly anticipated MCU film. “Eternals” will be available with an Imax enhanced expanded aspect ratio, like 13 other MCU films on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios' #Eternals arrives to @DisneyPlus on January 12 ✨ pic.twitter.com/wUdAg7kVO9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 10, 2021 Directed by Oscar...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Read Three ‘Hawkeye’ Comics That Inspired the Show With Your Kids

Hawkeye is back! In the new Disney+ limited series Jeremy Renner returns as Avenger Clint Barton for a Christmas-tide adventure that introduces the inimitable Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for a grand total of two—count em’! — two Hawkeyes. The Dinsey+ story unfolds sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but it’s mostly based on Marvel comic books from 2012-2015. Comics writer Matt Fraction is a producer on the series and has been name-checked by the cast and crew of Hawkeye more than once.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 LEGO Set Confirms New Costume for Wong

Wong has been all over the place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately. He helped save existence in Avengers: Endgame, fought Abomination and recruited some new Avengers in Shang-Chi, and he's confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a couple of weeks. Benedict Wong's mystical hero is quickly becoming a favorite amongst fans and Marvel producers. With so many appearances, he was bound to get a style upgrade at some point in the not-too-distant future, and it looks like those new threads will be debuting in the Doctor Strange sequel next year.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: New Leak Suggests Loki Characters Might Be Making Appearance

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is bound to be one of the biggest upcoming MCU films as it is expected to venture into the multiverse (as the title suggested) and there are rumors that several characters in the MCU might be making a surprise appearance given the nature of the film. Now, it looks like there are characters from a certain MCU series that might also show up in Doctor Strange's multiversal journey.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man Swings Into the Multiverse With Doctor Strange on New No Way Home Poster

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is swinging into the Spider-verse on Spider-Man: No Way Home's new poster. His secret identity exposed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in 2019's Far From Home, Peter Parker turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget he's Spider-Man — everyone except his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), and his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya). When the spell has unintended consequences, it's going to take a multiversal team up with Doctor Strange — and maybe another Spider-Man or two — to set things right and defeat the sinister villains crossing over into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals A Major New Iron Man Villain With Mephisto Connections

Marvel has revealed a major new Iron Man villain, who has some very deep ties to Mephisto, the devil himself. The new villain in question is none other than "The Iron Inquisitor," who makes his debut in the pages of Marvel's milestone new Avengers #50 comic book (Legacy number #750!) by Jason Aaron and Christopher Ruocchio. True to his name, The Iron Inquisitor is a villain in a suit of Iron Man-style armor – however, it is the nature of that armored suit – and the man inside of it – that is truly a game-changing twist on the entire Iron Man mythos!
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO Set Reveals America Chavez Battling Surprising Villain

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the docket is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's a lot we still don't know about the genre-bending blockbuster, outside of a few key members of its ensemble cast. With the film reportedly undergoing several weeks of reshoots, we'll probably have to wait a while to see official footage — but a new leaked piece of merchandise reveals a pretty interesting look. A LEGO set for Multiverse of Madness, which you can check out below, shows LEGO figures of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting in what is dubbed a "Gargantos Showdown." This seems to confirm that the relatively-obscure Marvel villain, who debuted in an issue of Sub-Mariner in 1969, is in the film.
MOVIES
Inverse

Ant-Man 3 Kang leak reveals a devastating new detail

Loki may have heralded the arrival of Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but viewers have yet to meet the man himself. While they’ve met a variant of the character in He Who Remains, the kooky creator of the Time Variance Authority, the conquering Kang isn’t actually set to appear in a Marvel title until 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Toy Reveals Showdown Against New Villain

Fans are looking forward to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness since it is expected to, as the title suggested, venture into the multiverse. While the exact plot details and how the "multiverse of madness" will play out are still under wraps, we are starting to get more information about the film thanks to the toys and merch that are starting to unveil.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Fatherly

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

