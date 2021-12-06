‘Doctor Strange 2’ Lego Leak Reveals Wanda and New Marvel Hero

After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie on the docket is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There's a lot we still don't know about the genre-bending blockbuster, outside of a few key members of its ensemble cast. With the film reportedly undergoing several weeks of reshoots, we'll probably have to wait a while to see official footage — but a new leaked piece of merchandise reveals a pretty interesting look. A LEGO set for Multiverse of Madness, which you can check out below, shows LEGO figures of Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and newcomer America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) fighting in what is dubbed a "Gargantos Showdown." This seems to confirm that the relatively-obscure Marvel villain, who debuted in an issue of Sub-Mariner in 1969, is in the film.
