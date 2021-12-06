‘MacGruber’ Is Back in Peacock Series Trailer

This week sees the first season finale of Chucky being unveiled, the Child's Play TV series that has been airing on both SYFY and USA, but for horror fans who might not have been able to check out the unsettling and hilarious adventure, the entire series is set to debut on the streaming service Peacock on December 1st. Understandably, while some Child's Play fans were thrilled to get more stories focused on the killer doll, others were apprehensive about how a spinoff could live up to the heights of the film series, but with the project earning praise from both fans and critics alike, Chucky's upcoming Peacock debut serves as a convenient opportunity to catch up on the project.

