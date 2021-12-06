ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alice Cooper Announces 2022 North American Tour Dates

By Chad Childers
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no rest for the wicked. Just ask Alice Cooper, who having just finished a run of U.S. dates will be back on the road just after the holidays!. Cooper will kick off a brief winter tour on Jan. 28 in Cincinnati at the ICON Music Center, with a series of...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
KICK AM 1530

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
CHICAGO, IL
rockydailynews.com

‘This Is Offering Them Shelter For The Night’ – CBS Denver

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – With an abandoned building awaiting a new purpose, the City of Northglenn wasted little time to convert its old recreation center into a winter housing facility for people experiencing homelessness. “We don’t have the resources that a big city like Denver does to deal with...
NORTHGLENN, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Ace Frehley
blackchronicle.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: The states offering new checks and financial aid

Stimulus checks were sent out to millions of people in the United States of America during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with these payments coming from federal government. Now that state governments are the ones providing financial aid, people are wondering what benefits are available where they live. Some states are offering a fourth stimulus check, while other states have alternative options.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Tour#Music Theatre#Jersey#North American#Vip#Detroit Stories#The Rock Classic Radio#Apple Music
Sasquatch 107.7

30 Reasons Why Winter is the Most Hated Season in Minnesota and Iowa

When I walked out of work today, my car was completely covered in snow. And yes, I am well aware that I live in Rochester, Minnesota and I should have prepared better for the white flakes that fell from the sky. However, I am in full denial that winter is here and if I keep saying that I hate it, maybe it will just go away. Ok, I doubt it. But when I shared my hate towards this season I found out that I wasn't the only one in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin that despised winter. I know because people told me what they hated the most.
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin’s Omicron Family Restaurant Selling Corona T-Shirts

The Omicron Family Restaurant in West Bend, Wisconsin, has officially sold out of their Corona t-shirts...but don't worry, there's more coming. The restaurant decided to have fun with the matching names for Corvid's latest variant and their business name after people kept coming in and taking selfies with the Omicron sign, saying they got Corona there.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Baltimore

Jack White Coming To Pier Six Pavilion In 2022 On Supply Chain Issues Tour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jack White, raconteur, member of The Raconteurs, and former frontman of the incredible garage rock duo The White Stripes, is coming to Baltimore next year, promoter Live Nation announced Friday. White is set to headline an Aug. 24 concert at Pier Six Pavilion, but if you want to catch him sooner, there’s an April 19 show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. While White is taking a page from the headlines with the tour’s name, The Supply Chain Issues Tour, there’s going to be an abundance of new music from the singer and guitarist in the new year. White is releasing two new albums on his Third Man Records label — “Fear of the Dawn,” due out April 8, and “Entering Heaven Alive,” due out July 22. White released the first single off “Fear of the Dawn,” “Taking Me Back,” on Nov. 11. Listen to fuzzed-out rocker below. Tickets for the shows go on sale Dec. 17 at 10 a.m., but pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday, Dec. 13.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
993K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy