Bearcats Slot in at No. 45 in First NET Rankings of the 2021-22 Season
Cincinnati is 7-2 to start the campaign.
CINCINNATI — The first NET rankings of 2021 spelled good news for the Bearcats men's basketball team. Cincinnati landed at No. 45 in the initial rankings for the 2021-22 season.
Cincinnati is off to a strong start in the Wes Miller Era and can bolster its resume further with a victory in the Crosstown Shootout. Xavier is ranked 30th in the initial rankings.
The Bearcats are one of five AAC schools in the Top-68 of the NET rankings. Houston (No. 5), UCF (No. 59), Memphis (No. 65), and Wichita State (No. 66) all have shown to be formidable squads in 2021. The conference could be much stronger than anticipated if these rankings hold until January.
The NCAA replaced RPI with NET rankings in 2018 and has used them as the baseline assessment tool for NCAA Tournament teams ever since.
UC has a week of practice to prepare for the Musketeers. They face Xavier on Saturday at 8: 30 p.m. ET in the Crosstown Shootout.
