Bearcats Slot in at No. 45 in First NET Rankings of the 2021-22 Season

Cincinnati is 7-2 to start the campaign.

CINCINNATI — The first NET rankings of 2021 spelled good news for the Bearcats men's basketball team. Cincinnati landed at No. 45 in the initial rankings for the 2021-22 season.

Cincinnati is off to a strong start in the Wes Miller Era and can bolster its resume further with a victory in the Crosstown Shootout. Xavier is ranked 30th in the initial rankings.

The Bearcats are one of five AAC schools in the Top-68 of the NET rankings. Houston (No. 5), UCF (No. 59), Memphis (No. 65), and Wichita State (No. 66) all have shown to be formidable squads in 2021. The conference could be much stronger than anticipated if these rankings hold until January.

The NCAA replaced RPI with NET rankings in 2018 and has used them as the baseline assessment tool for NCAA Tournament teams ever since.

UC has a week of practice to prepare for the Musketeers. They face Xavier on Saturday at 8: 30 p.m. ET in the Crosstown Shootout.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Highlights From the Bearcats 73-58 win Over Bryant

Former Cincinnati Basketball Forward Herb Jones Dead at age 51

Three Man Weave: Guard Trio Powers Cincinnati to 73-58 Performance Over Bryant

Bearcats Open as Double-Digit Underdogs in Cotton Bowl Against Alabama

Final Huddle: Bearcats Capture AAC Title 35-20 Over Houston

Report: Luke Fickell Interviewed With Lions Last Year, More NFL Teams Could be Interested

Luke Fickell Weighs in on the Bearcats' College Football Playoff Hopes

Watch: Luke Fickell and Desmond Ridder Discuss Bearcats' Win Over Houston

Ticket Punched: Luke Fickell's Bearcats Defy Odds, Should be Playoff Bound After Win Over Houston

Watch: UC Sets Stage for 'Blackcats' Defense in AAC Championship Game

Report: Bearcats Offensive Lineman Marcelo Mendiola Entering Transfer Portal

Listen: Wes Miller Discusses Swift Jacket Removals During Games

Watch: Brian Kelly Addresses LSU Fans With Southern Accent

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Narrowly Edges Miami 59-58

Marcus Freeman Will Reportedly Replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

Bearcats Legend Tony Pike Weighs in on Luke Fickell's Future at the University of Cincinnati

Look: Brian Kelly Abruptly Leaves Notre Dame, Informs Players Over Text Message

The All Bearcats UC Football MVPs

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

Five UC Seniors Accept Invites to 2022 Senior Bowl

Top 2022 Edge Rusher Mario Eugenio Commits to Cincinnati

Todd McShay: 'Ohio State is Simply Better' Than Cincinnati

Report: Luke Fickell Staying at Cincinnati Following This Season

Coby Bryant Named Finalist for Jim Thorpe Award

Top Recruit on Bearcats Head Coach Luke Fickell: 'He's Not Leaving'

Mario Eugenio: 'Cincinnati is a Different Vibe'

Darrian Beavers Named Butkus Award Finalist

Bearcats Offer Rising 2023 Wide Receiver Tyler Williams

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Taken in First Round in Latest Mock Draft

Alec Pierce Projected as Possible First-Round Pick by Evaluator

Three-Star 2022 Wide Receiver Commits to UC

Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

UC Football Lands Commitment From Elite 11 Quarterback

Wes Miller and UC Sign Two Recruits From 2022 Class

UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk