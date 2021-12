Alabama quarterback Bryce Young just carved out his place in an exclusive group, and he even created a group of his own. Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy in New York City on Saturday night, becoming the fourth Alabama player to win the award. All four have come in 2009 or later. However, the other three winners played running back or wide receiver. In other words, Young became the first quarterback in the history of one of college football’s more storied programs to win the Heisman Trophy.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO