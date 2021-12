How do you make a Christmas beer? You put the Christmas tree right in there with the rest of the ingredients. At least that's what Black Huskey Brewing in Milwaukee is doing. According to WTMJ-TV, the "Tree Spruce" beer is made with actual cuttings from the City of Milwaukee Christmas tree. It's a spruce, so the name it apt. Yes, they use the tree in the beer. Which totally makes sense, I just imagine a branch popping out of the top of one of the fermenting tanks.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO