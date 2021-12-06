Keep an eye on these names as K-State coach Chris Klieman searches for new coordinator

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media following the announcement that the Wildcats would play LSU in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. “Okay. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for everybody joining us. We're excited to play in the Texas Bowl against a great opponent. Just learned a couple minutes ago that it's going to be LSU, so it's going to be exciting for the guys. We’re practicing this afternoon and they knew it was the Texas Bowl before we started practice but didn't know the opponent. So, I'll be excited to talk to the guys as we finish up practice. Gives us an opportunity to play a great opponent, gives us an opportunity to continue to grow with our developmental guys. Then, obviously, I'm really excited for a bunch of seniors to get one more opportunity to play together down in Houston. So, with that, we'll open it up for questions.”
