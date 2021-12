Coaches All-SEC As voted on by the league’s 14 coaches, 10 Bulldogs earned All-SEC recognition. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers was named to the first-team offense while Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Nakobe Dean and Jake Camarda joining him on defense and special teams. Davis and Camarda have both made multiple appearances over the course of their careers on the All-SEC team, two of nine student-athletes selected this year that have done so.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO