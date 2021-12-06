ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Where USC's football staff stands at this point

By Erik McKinney about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lincoln Riley's introductory press conference took place one week ago. And while that...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition updated

Why is Deion Sanders in a wheelchair? Health condition of the Jackson State coach updated after recent appearance in win over Southern. It’s been a difficult for weeks for Deion Sanders who has missed the Tigers’ last three games due to a serious medical issue. However, on Saturday he returned...
NFL
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
On3.com

Deion Sanders sends message to Mel Tucker after signing massive contract

Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker made national headlines on Wednesday when the two parties agreed on a massive contract extension. The 10-year, $95 million contract will keep Tucker at Michigan State through the 2032 season. While Tucker’s extension has drawn criticism from some, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders supports the monster deal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football
Bleacher Report

USC's Lincoln Riley Says LA Coliseum Will Be 'The Mecca of College Football'

Lincoln Riley has high hopes for his tenure at USC. During his introductory press conference Monday, Riley told reporters he wants to turn Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum into the "Mecca of college football." Given how much the program stagnated under Clay Helton—the Trojans are 4-7 entering their season finale against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Big USC Rumor

The USC Trojans are in need of a new head coach and they appear to be targeting one big name. According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 program is targeting Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley for their coaching vacancy. Riley, who said on Saturday that he will not be the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Confirms First Staff Hires At USC

Lincoln Riley is officially the new head coach at USC and he’s already building out his new staff. The former Oklahoma Sooners head coach has made a few early hires. Rather than start out with those that he’s unfamiliar with, Riley will dip into a pool of assistants that he knows quite well from his time in Norman.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
247Sports

Where Alabama stands in penultimate College Football Playoff Top 25

The fifth edition of the 2021 College Football Playoff rankings was released on Tuesday night, and Alabama remained No. 3 in the poll that will eventually set the postseason scene. The Crimson Tide remained No. 3, as Michigan jumped to No. 2 after beating Ohio State. The penultimate top four...
ALABAMA STATE
ESPN

College Football Playoff expansion: Where things stand as talks resume

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Are we there yet?. Is the College Football Playoff really, truly finally going to expand?. Eh. Hold that thought. Maybe for three more seasons. The College Football Playoff management committee, composed of the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, is meeting in-person on Wednesday at the DFW Grand Hyatt for another critical discussion about expanding the playoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy