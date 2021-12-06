ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Where Buckeyes stand with top remaining 2022 defensive targets

By Jeremy Birmingham about 7 hours
 2 days ago
Ohio State has some work left to...

www.on3.com

FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes’ defense key to beating TTUN

It’s good to have another iteration of The Game. After TTUN canceled on the Ohio State Football team last year, The Game returns in 2021. It will be a game with a lot at stake for both teams. The winner of the game will win the Big Ten East and go to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely make the CFP.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Buckeyes missing two defensive depth pieces heading into The Game

COLUMBUS — Ohio State did everything it could to build its defensive depth. Now the Buckeyes are going to put it to the test in the biggest matchup of the season. Ohio State showed up at relatively full strength on Saturday morning at the Big House as they prepared for an all-or-nothing showdown with rival Michigan. But the Buckeyes will be missing a couple key options off the bench defensively with cornerback Sevyn Banks and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote both ruled out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
on3.com

What Jim Knowles hiring could potentially mean for Buckeyes defense

COLUMBUS — Changes are coming to the Ohio State defensive coaching staff this offseason. But the biggest change may already be in the works. The Buckeyes are nearing a deal for a new defensive coordinator, one with an extensive history and an impressive resume. Multiple sources outside of the Ohio State program in coaching circles believe Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Jim Knowles has already agreed to a deal in principle with the Buckeyes.
OHIO STATE
Scarlet Nation

Top targets: Offense

QUARTERBACK (1) Holden Geriner committed to Auburn out of Benedictine Military in Savannah, Ga., last February and appears to be firm in that decision despite the dismissal of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo. AU’s not currently involved with any other 2022 quarterbacks but could certainly make the position a priority in the transfer portal depending on circumstances.
FOOTBALL
Dayton Daily News

Hartman: Buckeyes’ failure to reach 2021 goals starts at the top

After my five reasons Ohio State’s Big Ten title streak was snapped piece went up, someone pointed out to me I did not mention coaching. This is true, and I had that thought, too, right before it went live online. Before I put that together I had already written about...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes hoops set to host top-ranked Duke

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes look to upset top ranked Duke

It’s certainly going to be difficult for the Ohio State basketball team to take down the undefeated and top ranked Blue Devils on Tuesday night but there’s always a chance for a shocking upset. Ohio State hosts the Blue Devils for the first time since 2011 as the ACC-Big Ten Challenge gets started. Ohio State hasn’t played Duke in nine years, dating back to a top-five matchup at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2012, which the Blue Devils won 73-68.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Where Buckeyes went wrong in The Game, evaluating next steps

COLUMBUS — The sun came up in Columbus and on the Ohio State campus. But it feels a bit more gray in town for the Buckeyes. The Game went starkly opposite from how most believed it would go as Michigan thoroughly dominated Ohio State in a 42-27 win in Ann Arbor. There remain a litany of questions for the Buckeyes as they enter Bowl Season and then the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his pick to win the Heisman Trophy

SEC analyst Paul Finebaum has seen enough. Week 12 action around the country is over and Finebaum has made Bryce Young his pick for the 2021 Heisman, with some caveats. “Probably and I say probably, Bryce Young,” Finebaum said. “But I will say this to you … until yesterday, it was open to almost the entire country. Now it’s narrowing down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Marcus Freeman reveals what standard will be at Notre Dame

The hiring of Marcus Freeman is drawing rave reviews from Notre Dame fans and experts alike. The coach has done all the right things since joining the Fighting Irish coaching staff, and now he’ll have the unquestioned support of his players as their leader. One of the most important...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Football: 5 Reasons Why the Bearcats Will Win the College Football Playoff

It has finally happened. A team from the Group of 5 ranks has crashed the College Football Playoff party as Cincinnati secured a spot in this year's field as the nation's only remaining undefeated team. It won't matter to the Bearcats if nobody is giving them much of a chance because they have been looking to prove their doubters wrong all season. And now they have that oh-so-lucrative opportunity on New Year's Eve against No. 1 Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic/College Football Playoff Semifinal.
CINCINNATI, OH
