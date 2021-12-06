Where Buckeyes stand with top remaining 2022 defensive targets

COLUMBUS — Ohio State did everything it could to build its defensive depth. Now the Buckeyes are going to put it to the test in the biggest matchup of the season. Ohio State showed up at relatively full strength on Saturday morning at the Big House as they prepared for an all-or-nothing showdown with rival Michigan. But the Buckeyes will be missing a couple key options off the bench defensively with cornerback Sevyn Banks and linebacker Palaie Gaoteote both ruled out.

