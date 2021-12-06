ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Less than 24 hours until FoodNet’s 35th annual Food for Families Food Drive

By Danielle Johnson
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — In less than 24 hours, food drop-off locations will be packed with volunteers, vehicles in long lines, and donated food items. It’s all for FoodNet’s 35th annual Food for Families Food Drive.

Ben Broussard with Catholic Charities of Acadiana said there will be 20 locations set up all over Acadiana.

If you’re planning to donate, only non-perishable items are accepted. Monetary donations also help to restock food banks throughout the year.

“Drives are a huge impact but throughout the year we move about five-hundred bags of food per week to families and neighbors here in Acadiana so most of the food that we move we have to purchase,” explained Broussard.

If getting out of the house isn’t an option, all locations are also accepting monetary donations. Text the word “Foodnet” to 7-9-7-9-7-9.

KLFY Food for Families Food Drive donation locations

The grand food drive will be at the Cajundome in Lafayette from 5 AM to 6:30 PM.

If you do not live in the area, support a local food drive in your community.

