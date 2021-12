The serious talks and rumors have culminated in a monumental day in Miami football history as the Canes have changed leadership by firing Manny Diaz and officially agreeing to a deal with Oregon head coach, Mario Cristobal. The official agreement reportedly came after Cristobal held a players’ only meeting with the current Ducks’ roster and multiple sources confirmed his decision to become the 26th head football coach. The contract details have not been released but The Athletic reported the deal is for 10 years, $8 million per season.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO