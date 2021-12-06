ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where Alabama, other states stand with COVID-19 rates, deaths

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant , where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?

First case of Omicron variant reported in Mississippi

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.

The blue bar shows daily cases. The red line is the seven-day moving average of cases, per the CDC.

What is the percent positivity?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive — (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the number of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is high, or if the number of total tests is low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, according to Johns Hopkins.

Fauci encouraged that omicron doesn’t appear to be more severe

Positivity rate and total cases

Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for each state for the last seven days as of Monday, according to the CDC:

  • Alabama: Cases: 3,489 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Alaska: Cases: 1,866 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Arizona: Cases: 23,272 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Arkansas: Cases: 5,462 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • California: Cases: 39,539 Positivity: Not available
  • Colorado: Cases: 16,728 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Connecticut: Cases: 6,802 Positivity: Not available
  • Delaware: Cases: 2,984 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Florida: Cases: 12,195 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Georgia: Cases: 7,984 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Hawaii: Cases: 752 Positivity: less than 3%
  • Idaho: Cases: 3,145 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Illinois: Cases: 42,472 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Indiana: Cases: 28,791 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Iowa: Cases: 11,765 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Kansas: Cases: 11,666 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Kentucky: Cases: 14,135 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Louisiana: Cases: 3,238 Positivity: less than 3%
  • Maine: Cases: 4,624 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Maryland: Cases: 9,380 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Massachusetts: Cases: 26,139 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Michigan: Cases: 58,969 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Minnesota: Cases: 31,702 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Mississippi: Cases: 2,478 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Missouri: Cases: 16,997 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Montana: Cases: 2,165 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Nebraska: Cases: 6,039 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Nevada: Cases: 4,590 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • New Hampshire: Cases: 8,033 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • New Jersey: Cases: 21,464 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • New Mexico: Cases: 10,411 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • New York: Cases: 42,343 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • North Carolina: Cases: 15,139 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • North Dakota: Cases: 3,446 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Ohio: Cases: 48,602 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Oklahoma: Cases: 7,560 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Oregon: Cases: 6,052 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Pennsylvania: Cases: 47,196 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Rhode Island: Cases: 5,272 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • South Carolina: Cases: 5,056 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • South Dakota: Cases: 3,979 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Tennessee: Cases: 10,997 Positivity: not available
  • Texas: Cases: 17,659 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Utah: Cases: 9,822 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Vermont: Cases: 3,477 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Virginia: Cases: 14,332 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Washington: 10,718 Positivity: not available
  • West Virginia: Cases: 6,510 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Wisconsin: Cases: 29,397 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Wyoming: Cases: 1,548 Positivity: 5-7.9%
COVID-19 Omicron variant found in Colorado

Total deaths

Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last seven days for each state:

  • Alabama: 19
  • Alaska: 6
  • Arizona: 220
  • Arkansas: 47
  • California: 681
  • Colorado: 244
  • Connecticut: 61
  • Delaware: 21
  • Florida: 14
  • Georgia: 297
  • Hawaii: 13
  • Idaho: 78
  • Illinois: 263
  • Indiana: 326
  • Iowa: 91
  • Kansas: 57
  • Kentucky: 239
  • Louisiana: 49
  • Maine: 32
  • Maryland: 88
  • Massachusetts: 138
  • Michigan: 478
  • Minnesota: 278
  • Mississippi: 15
  • Missouri: 125
  • Montana: 108
  • Nebraska: 34
  • Nevada: 98
  • New Hampshire: 56
  • New Jersey: 108
  • New Mexico: 97
  • New York: 277
  • North Carolina: 80
  • North Dakota: 38
  • Ohio: 368
  • Oklahoma: 49
  • Oregon: 127
  • Pennsylvania: 499
  • Rhode Island: 19
  • South Carolina: 79
  • South Dakota: 37
  • Tennessee: 417
  • Texas: 501
  • Utah: 77
  • Vermont: 9
  • Virginia: 108
  • Washington: 205
  • West Virginia: 145
  • Wisconsin: 190
  • Wyoming: 81

In comparison, according to the CDC, four people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 47 of 2021.

