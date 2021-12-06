ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Everything Alabama fans need to know about Cincinnati

By Clint Lamb about 7 hours
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The stage is officially set. The Alabama Crimson...

Nissan Fan Vote Winner for Heisman Trophy revealed

The Nissan Fan vote winner for the Heisman Trophy was revealed tonight by ESPN’s Marty Smith. He announced that Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was the winner for the Nissan Fan vote. Corral dissected defenses all season long for the Rebels and combined a blend of running and accuracy...
Bryce Young reveals who inspired him to love football

Bryce Young made history Saturday night – becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Now with Heisman, Associated Press Player of the Year, SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Crimson Tide Most Valuable Player honors under his belt, Young has made a big name for himself in just his first season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback.
Nick Saban reveals when he knew Bryce Young could win Heisman

Bryce Young’s name is being heavily talked about, and rightfully so. The standout Alabama quarterback has put together a sensational season, has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff and has racked up a handful of top awards. After already being named the Associated Press...
KSR Today: Recovering from a bad loss to Notre Dame

Welp, that was no fun… Following seven “cupcake” games in the run-up to a road showdown against Notre Dame, Kentucky MBB looked lackluster on Saturday night. UK was able to hold a slight lead for a good chunk of the night and even late into the second half. However, the ‘Cats could never bury the Fighting Irish despite multiple chances to do so.
Bryce Young: The Heisman Trophy wasn't the goal, there's another trophy that holds that honor

Many might think that winning college football’s highest individual honor was one of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young‘s goals coming into the season. He spoke with reporters after winning college football’s most coveted individual honor. The calm and cool Californian noted how much he appreciated winning the Heisman Trophy, but there’s one more coveted piece of hardware that’s been in his sights all along.
Desmond Howard fires back at criticism for Heisman Ceremony comments

Desmond Howard isn’t having any criticism for comments he made during his interview with the finalists at the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. In a tweet following the ceremony, the former Michigan Wolverine defended his joke that came at the expense of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud. “I would like to...
Mike Leach unleashes rant on players opting out of bowls

Players opting out of their bowl games has become a growing trend, and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach isn’t having it. In a media availability Saturday, Leach offered his thoughts to the media. “They think they’re gonna have a storied, 10-year NFL career,” he said. “Then they can’t play...
Nick Saban on what it means to have an Alabama quarterback win the Heisman Trophy

Having one of his Alabama players win the Heisman Trophy is a perfectly routine experience for Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. On Saturday night, Alabama’s calm and precise signal-caller, Bryce Young, became the first quarterback in Tide program history to win the coveted bronze statue. After he won the award, Saban spoke about how much it meant to him to watch one of his signal-callers bring home college football’s highest individual honor.
Wild story on Dan Lanning displays why he landed at Oregon

College football coaches across the country put in incredibly long hours in order to put their teams in the best position to win. Even before they get in the business, simply breaking into the world of college football coaching is incredibly cutthroat. The story shared by R.J. Young on Twitter about Oregon’s newly anointed head coach, Dan Lanning, demonstrates that.
Newsstand: Desmond Howard takes shot at Ohio State during Heisman ceremony

Michigan football pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson did not come away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. However, he was involved in one of the ceremony’s viral moments. Hutchinson said during the ceremony that one of his goals for 2021 was to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title. Following that comment, Tim Tebow thanked Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett for standing between Hutchinson and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud.
Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward visits Ole Miss, picks up first-ever SEC offer

Ole Miss is the first-ever SEC offer for Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward. Ward, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, is hearing from Florida, too, but the Rebels, with Ward on an official visit over the weekend, were the first to take the initial plunge, which isn’t lost on the Jerry Rice Award winner. The Jerry Rice Award is handed out annually to the best freshman in FCS.
