Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. I've tried my fair share of ridiculous TikTok beauty trends. There was the lipstick blush trick (which works in theory but I think I went overboard), using fake tan as lip liner (surprisingly brilliant and time-saving) and enlisting a jade roller to apply foundation (not worth the energy). But I don't think anything has piqued my interest — or made me laugh — quite as much as the viral glasses concealer hack.

