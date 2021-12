Feel the need to cry over your ex on a random Tuesday night? Lucky for you, Adele’s new album “30” features 12 songs that follow the theme of love, passion and despair. Adele has shared her pain through music for over a decade now. Each album is named after the musician's age and delves deep into her emotions. Adele said her newest album was “bloody hard to make” when asked on BBC Radio 1’s Breakfast Show with Greg James. This level of vulnerability is something she had to learn to get in touch with to make her music acceptable to her fans and for herself, as stated in the interview, and she did not fail.

