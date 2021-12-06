Seminole Tribe Could Be Forced To Refund Losses

Lawsuits linked to the Hard Rock Sportsbook app could be coming.

Sports betting law and regulation expert, Attorney Daniel Wallach, feels bets placed after the judge's initial ruling voiding the Compact could mean the Seminole Tribe is on the hook for losses suffered by gamblers though its Hard Rock Sportsbook app.

On the flip side, Wallach doesn't think the Seminole Tribe will go after winnings paid out during that period or money it paid to Florida as dictated by the Compact because the hope for them is to work out another deal with the state.