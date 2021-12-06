ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Tumultous season ends with Oregon seeking new head coach

Santa Maria Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust three days after losing the Pac-12 championship and their chance to salvage an up-and-down season with a Rose Bowl berth, the Oregon Ducks are looking for a new coach. Mario Cristobal became the new head coach at Miami on Monday. As a result, Oregon was in the process...

santamariatimes.com

KDRV

Cristobal leaves Oregon for Miami, search for head coach begins

EUGENE, Ore--- The swirling rumors became true on Monday. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal will now be referred to as the former Oregon head coach. Cristobal has accepted the head coaching position at his former school, the University of Miami. Cristobal played for Miami and won two national championships as...
Bleacher Report

Oregon's Mario Cristobal Reportedly to Be Pursued for Miami Head Coaching Job

The University of Miami reportedly plans to "make a run" at Oregon's Mario Cristobal as a potential replacement for head football coach Manny Diaz. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the news Friday:. Diaz's status has remained unsettled as the Hurricanes await their bowl assignment following a 7-5 regular...
fox44news.com

Oregon hires Georgia DC Dan Lanning as head coach

Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as head coach Saturday, completing a search for Mario Cristobal’s replacement that took less than a week. Cristobal was hired away from Oregon by Miami on Monday. Five days later, the Ducks landed on the 35-year-old Lanning, who will be a first-time head coach after spending the last four years at Georgia, the previous three leading one of the best defenses in the country.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

UM’s Mario Cristobal making quick impressions on Dillard’s Nyjalik Kelly, other top local recruits

The Miami Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class was faltering under former coach Manny Diaz, but there is a new buzz around the program after the school hired former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal on Monday. Local high school prospects are already taking note. “I feel like it was a good fit for Miami to hire a new coach that’s a winning coach,” Dillard defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly said. Kelly is ...
On3.com

Oregon provides update on head coaching position

Oregon has officially began its search for a new head football coach, announcing Monday that Mario Cristobal had informed Ducks’ administration that he had accepted a head coaching position at another school. In a statement from Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens, he thanked Cristobal for what he accomplished while at...
ClutchPoints

3 best candidates to replace Mario Cristobal as Oregon Ducks head coach

The Oregon Ducks are now in the market for a new head coach after a whirlwind week involving then-HC Mario Cristobal, the Miami Hurricanes, and Manny Diaz. With the Ducks fresh off a disappointing end to their strong year, it is imperative for them to find the next and the best option to lead their team, especially with recruits re-opening their commitments to play for the Ducks.
fox40jackson.com

Oregon's Mario Cristobal suggests media to blame for Miami rumors

Oregon football coach Mario Cristobal is reportedly being targeted by Miami to be its next head football coach as the Hurricanes appear to be ending the Manny Diaz era. Miami appears to be in line as the next team to make a splashy hire after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU. Cristobal was asked about the rumors linking him to the Hurricanes coaching job after the Ducks lost in the Pac-12 championship game to Utah.
Larry Brown Sports

Mario Cristobal has very classy gesture upon leaving Oregon

The college football world has been rocked by acrimonious high-profile coaching departures in recent weeks. That helped make what Mario Cristobal did Monday so refreshing. Hours after announcing his departure from Oregon to take the head coaching job at Miami, Cristobal did a radio interview with Portland’s 750 The Game and reflected on his time with the Ducks. Not only did Cristobal praise the school, but he openly sold the job to potential candidates and urged the school to “win championships.”
Deadline

USC Names Lincoln Riley As New Trojans Football Head Coach, Ending Three-Month Search

The University of Southern California has landed one of the biggest fish in college football, naming Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to take over its faltering football program. USC has been looking for a new coach since dismissing Clay Helton in mid-September. It took its time in the search and has answered the prayers of Trojan fans anxious for a return to football glory after several lackluster years. Riley is considered one of the bright young innovators in college football. He becomes the 30th head coach of the Trojans and takes over a program that struggled in 2021 to an overall 4-7 record in the Pac-12, going 3-5 in league action. Riley led Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff in each of his first three seasons as their coach. He has won 55 games and four consecutive Big 12 championships as the Sooners coach, while finishing no lower than seventh in the polls in any of his five seasons. He has also proven himself as a quarterback developer, helping Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray to the Heisman Trophy. Both were selected as the No. 1 choice in the NFL draft. He also coached Jalen Hurts, a Heisman finalist who now starts for the Philadelphia Eagles.  
On3.com

REPORT: Akron targeting Oregon assistant as next head coach

It appears Akron will soon have their new head coach. Per Bruce Feldman of “The Athletic,” the Zips are likely going to make Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead their next leader. They are expected to finalize the move after the Ducks play Utah for the Pac-12 title on Friday. Moorhead...
