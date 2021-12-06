ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All in the name: UK school to end 311-year slave trader link

By PAN PYLAS
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Now another school in southwest England that bears the name of slave trader Edward Colston is changing its name. The governors of Colston’s School, which was set up in 1710 in Bristol,...

