Public Health

What Do The First Data Show About The COVID-19 Omicron Variant's Severity?

By Jenna Demmer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We have known from the start that the Omicron variant is likely to be very contagious, but that is about all we know with a reasonable degree of...

Comments / 16

Lyle Montgomery
5d ago

they are really trying to make a case. problem is they have lied so many times that anyone who ever did believe them are well past it now. good luck Fauchi.

Reply
11
joe333
4d ago

that it's mild and stop trying to spread fear most people are waking up and seeing this is all a game took them long enough to see that but better late then never .

Reply
2
Health Digest

