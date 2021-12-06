ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Cooler today than last week, but warmer days ahead

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold air is on the way sending area temperatures into the middle 20s by the late evening...

www.kctv5.com

wearegreenbay.com

Few days of sunshine, warmer mid-week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Mostly clear skies hold in place. Winds may be a bit breezy out of the southwest, with lows in the low to mid-20s. Sunday: Plenty of sunshine to start off the day with more clouds moving in closer to...
ENVIRONMENT
WHIO Dayton

Sunny, mild Sunday; warmer week ahead

MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:. TODAY: Sunny skies with winds out of SW 5-10 mph. Temperatures in the upper 40s. MONDAY: Sunny skies continue. Breezy. Temperatures in the low 50s. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds by evening. High 54. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy but very mild. Highs in the low...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHEC TV-10

Red Alert today, but pleasant weather ahead this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for Saturday with strong wind gusts near 70mph possible later this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service will allow a High Wind Warning to go into effect this afternoon and last until late tonight with gusts generally near 60mph and the threat for power outages across the region. Winds will remain breezy this morning and early this afternoon before a cold front approaches form the west and moves through the region around 3 this afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record High Of 72 Forecast Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a slightly warmer Friday that ends with some showers across the region, Saturday will bring a very warm record-breaking high expected to reach 72 degrees! Later in the day, showers along a cold front, and the threat of a gusty severe thunderstorm is possible mainly between 5 and 9 p.m. Wind Advisories remain in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for possible gusts to over 40 mph, even as high as 55 mph are possible. As the cold front crosses the region, temperatures will fall and bring a chilly wind to the entire area on Sunday, despite a good deal of sunshine. High on Sunday very close to normal at 50 degrees, our normal is 48 then. All next week however, temperatures will be running between 7 and 15 degrees above normal with mainly clear skies as well! The current weather pattern all across the eastern half of the nation is favoring above-normal conditions, until, at least the 21 of the month! We don’t see any snow on the horizon! Have a nice weekend. FYI, in Cleveland, we expect sunny skies and a high of 46 on Sunday for the Ravens game. Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
Weather
Environment

