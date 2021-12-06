ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

All in the name: UK school to end 311-year slave trader link

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives...

www.timesdaily.com

Shropshire Star

Covid-19 infections rise in all UK nations – but no link to Omicron

The new variant is not yet evident in latest estimates of the prevalence of coronavirus. Covid-19 infections have increased in all four UK nations and remain close to record levels, though the latest rise is not linked to the arrival of the Omicron variant, new analysis suggests. Around one in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

UK independent body: China committed genocide in Xinjiang

LONDON (AP) — An independent, unofficial body set up by a prominent British barrister to assess evidence on China’s alleged rights abuses against the Uyghur people concluded Thursday that the Chinese government committed genocide and crimes against humanity. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Private school in Bristol WILL drop name of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston after his statue was toppled and dumped in the city’s harbour during BLM protests last year

A private school founded by Edward Colston is to drop the slave trader's name after it said the moniker 'will forever be associated with the enslavement and deaths'. Colston's School in Stapleton, Bristol, which was established by the merchant in 1710, will change its name following a consultation in the summer and comes after a statue of the merchant was toppled during Black Lives Matter protests last year.
EDUCATION
Times Daily

Joining drag queens on TV show costs Indiana pastor his job

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rev. Craig Duke has been a Methodist minister for three decades, building a reputation as a staunch advocate of LGBTQ inclusion. His pastoral duties have now been terminated — the result of a bitter rift surfacing in his Indiana church after he sought to demonstrate solidarity by appearing in drag alongside prominent drag queens in the HBO reality series “We’re Here.”
INDIANA STATE
Indy100

French ‘black alien’ reportedly gets fingers sliced off to create claw

A 33-year-old man from France has dedicated his entire life to becoming a “black alien” – so much so, he has apparently had two fingers of his fingers chopped off to create a ‘claw’. Anthony Loffredo is no stranger to the operating table. The wannabe extraterrestrial uses his Instagram platform (@the_black_alien_project) to document the journey of his extreme body modifications to almost 1 million intrigued followers. In his most recent endeavour, Loffredo appeared to have travelled to Mexico for the obscure surgery. “On the other side of the world to continue my project,” he wrote in a caption, adding...
ENTERTAINMENT
97.9 KICK FM

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
CHICAGO, IL
Times Daily

Hedge fund founder Steinhardt will return looted antiquities

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has agreed to turn over $70 million worth of stolen antiquities and will be subject to an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, the Manhattan district attorney announced Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
Slate

The story of an all-American slave ship.

It seemed obvious that the Uncas was involved in the illegal slave trade. The brig, flying the American flag, was spotted in March 1844 lying at anchor by the mouth of the Gallinas River. Located near the border of Sierra Leone and Liberia, this was a notorious site for the trade in enslaved Africans that remained ongoing despite having been banned for decades by both Great Britain and the United States. When his crew spotted the Uncas, Josiah Oake, commander of a British naval vessel called the Ferret that was patrolling the West African coast for slavers, became suspicious. He brought his concerns to Thomas Craven, captain of the American warship Porpoise, part of a small fleet known as the Africa Squadron invested with the authority to intercept American ships trying to skirt the trans-Atlantic slave trading ban.
U.K.
The Independent

‘Help me dad’: Last words of a vulnerable man failed by all systems

Clive Treacey, who had epilepsy and learning disabilities, died on 31 January 2017 after 10 years of being “incarcerated” within hospitals, a major NHS review has found.His family described how he was “kind, forgiving and oozed humanity.”They said he loved to write letters “never once forgetting a birthday,” and would always tell people how proud he was of his family.Mr Treacey had dreams of one day living in a little home close to his family. But he died at the age of 47 at an inpatient unit, after a decade of poor care.An independent review, commissioned by the NHS,...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Roman Abramovich ends three-year exile from UK football

Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich ended a three-year absence from UK football by watching Chelsea host Man United ? and he has the chance to watch his side play two more games in four days if he remains in London. Abramovich, who bought the reigning Champions League winners in 2003,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Times Daily

As Iran nuclear talks hit snags, Israel seeks harder US line

JERUSALEM (AP) — The long-delayed resumption of nuclear talks with Iran has gotten off to a rough start — with Iran digging in and its negotiating partners openly voicing frustration and pessimism. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

In Buddhism, women blaze a path but strive for gender equity

Jetsunma Tenzin Palmo, born in England has devoted her life to attaining enlightenment in a female form — at one stage spending years isolated in a cave in the Himalayas to follow the rigorous path of the most devoted yogis. She later founded a nunnery in India focused on giving women in Tibetan Buddhism some of the same opportunities reserved for monks. Venerable Dhammananda renounced her family life and a prestigious academic career in Thailand to follow the path of the Buddha. She then defied her homeland’s unequal status of women in Buddhist practice by traveling to Sri Lanka...
RELIGION
uky.edu

UK's Robert Hosey Named SEC Team Physician of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 7, 2021) — University of Kentucky head team physician Robert Hosey, M.D., has been named the 2022 Southeastern Conference Team Physician of the Year by SEC member institution athletic training staffs. The honor was announced by the Southern Orthopaedic Association (SOA) last week. Hosey will be honored when the SOA and the SEC Sports Medicine Committee have their annual meetings in May in Birmingham, Alabama.
LEXINGTON, KY
Times Daily

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WORLD

